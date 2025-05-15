Ancient Cemeteries of Astana: From Sacred Places to Forgotten Stories

The earliest burials date back to 1609. Among those laid to rest here are Sameke Khan, the son of Tayke Khan; warriors of Bogenbai Batyr, Kabanbai Batyr, and Kenesary Khan; Konurkuldza Kudaymendin, the first sultan of Akmolinsk; merchants Baimukhamet Koshchegulov and Valiy Khalfin; as well as Badigul (Babygul-Dzhamaley), the sister of Chokan Valikhanov.

“At least ten thousand people are buried in this cemetery, and 2,169 tombstones have been preserved,” said the historian.

According to him, an outbreak of typhus and cholera occurred in Akmolinsk in 1920. The victims were buried at this cemetery, which was officially closed in 1962, and earmarked for demolition in 1973.

“The cemetery was spared from demolition primarily because it held the graves of those who died from dangerous contagious diseases,” Glukhikh said. “Also, public outrage over the potential destruction of a Chistian cemetery prompted authorities to avoid further conflict. Today, it stands as a protected monument of the capital.”

Azamat Dukombayev, a specialist from the Akishev Institute of Archaeology, believes that the necropolis serves a sacred and religious role and also holds significant value for research.