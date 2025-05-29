El Salvador’s “Coolest” President Accelerates His Authoritarian Agenda

The Salvadoran government thrives on attention, and in order to get it, it has built a sophisticated propaganda machine that uses influencers to speak wonders of its success while hiding the systematic human rights violations taking place.

As a Salvadoran living in Europe, I usually get a very understandable puzzled look when I tell people where I’m from. But what is really happening down there might feel closer than you think. This is a story about power, state-controlled image, repression, and the consequences of staying silent when governments erode freedoms behind shiny PR campaigns.

In 2019, Nayib Bukele, a young politician with a meteoric political career, became President of El Salvador. He came to power with promises to improve Salvadoran lives: fighting corruption, tackling gang violence, and modernizing the state were his top priorities. He promised to make history and, in exchange, asked his followers to agree to take a “sour pill”, that is to accept the ensuing draconian measures the government would take.

Our 30-year-old democracy, won after a 12-year-long armed conflict, became an obstacle for Bukele, who bullied his way to power. In 2016, when his name was linked to cyberattacks on two major newspapers, he organized a protest outside the Attorney General's office to demand that the investigation against him ceased. In 2017, then-mayor of the capital San Salvador, Bukele denied access to archaeologists doing research on the restoration of the historical center and cordoned off the site with armed local police. In 2018, a group of demonstrators stormed the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in response to Bukele's call for alleged fraud in the upcoming election.

This autocratic style marked his way of governance both as mayor and as President.

In February 2020, when lawmakers refused to fast-track a loan for his security plan, he stormed Congress with heavily armed military and police, an attempted coup that he claimed was stopped by God’s divine intervention. Trade unions and local NGOs, as well as foreign governments and international organizations, publicly noted that Bukele was pushing the country to the edge of a precipice, and yet nothing changed. The Attorney General announced an investigation, but there were no consequences.

The following year, in May 2021, once his party took control of Congress, Bukele removed the Attorney General and the Constitutional Chamber judges and illegally appointed trusted people in their place, giving him full control and eliminating the system of checks and balances.