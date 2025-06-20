Contemporary Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Asel Yeszhanova

Works in Progress

The last two projects which I would like to highlight have not yet opened: the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Art and the Almaty Museum of Arts.

The independent art institution Tselinny will be realized in this vibrant building which redefines its Soviet legacy. This is a good example of how the history of a building can be reinterpreted, giving it a new purpose and establishing new traditions. British architect Asif Khan and his team have done a great job. Several times they redesigned the facade. When they received serious criticism from the residents and community leaders about their design with a glass facade, the architects listened and changed the concept, showing their openness to dialogue.

It is unfortunate that the project was not given to a Kazakhstani architect, but I think this is something local architects and developers can aspire to.