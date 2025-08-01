Shymkent to Lose Major Amusement Park

Most of the facilities of the Qiyal Alemi amusement park in Shymkent have been demolished after a court ruled against a decades-old license to operate in the area. The decision surprised the operators of the rides and attractions as well as local residents and families.

Shymkent in southern Kazakhstan is the country’s third-largest city. Its population reached one million residents in 2018 and continues to grow at the third-fastest rate in the country. Children can often be seen playing around pedestrian streets and parks.

Thousands have visited Qiyal Alemi (from Kazakh, ‘Fantasy World’) every week since its opening in 2009. At the time, the city administration (akimat) signed a 49-year lease with private company Aigerim to establish a recreation center for children.