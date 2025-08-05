Restoration Plagued by Uncertainty in Kazakhstan

Soon after restoration work started at the Auezov Theater in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, activists and experts raised concerns about the preservation of the building’s unique features, because it appeared the unique marble facade was being removed during the reconstruction process.

As it turns out, the company leading the renovation project obtained the relevant license only after construction had already begun and none of the parties involved, from the company to the theater management to the authorities, have disclosed the exact cost of the work, which is state-funded.

Experts surveyed by Vlast warned that the work now taking place can in no way be considered to be a proper restoration effort.