Restoration Plagued by Uncertainty in Kazakhstan

Soon after restoration work started at the Auezov Theater in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, activists and experts raised concerns about the preservation of the building’s unique features, because it appeared the unique marble facade was being removed during the reconstruction process.
As it turns out, the company leading the renovation project obtained the relevant license only after construction had already begun and none of the parties involved, from the company to the theater management to the authorities, have disclosed the exact cost of the work, which is state-funded.
Experts surveyed by Vlast warned that the work now taking place can in no way be considered to be a proper restoration effort.
Ceremonial Deadline
In May 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the restoration of the Kazakh National Drama Theater, named after Mukhtar Auezov–also known as Auezov Theater–promising completion by 2026. The ministry of culture stated that the theater’s appearance would remain unchanged, and only the deteriorating exterior would be replaced.
When restoration works started in the spring of 2025, however, passersby and analysts began to worry about the quality of the restoration.
Built in 1981, the theater soon became a monument of national significance, only to be downgraded to monument of local significance in 2010. This new status changed the bureaucratic process through which its features can be modified.
Kazrestavratsiya, the company in charge of planning restoration work, told Vlast that its initial assessment from September 2023 concluded that the building needed “major repairs and restoration work.”
The company also called for the “tiles of the facade’s cladding to be produced exactly according to the original tiles but using new technologies to ensure the strength of the materials and guarantee the safety of visitors.”
Kazrestavratsiya produced the scientific and planning documentation recommending structural solutions to restore the building, while ‘Aktyubgrazhdanproekt’ LLP developed the design and cost estimates.
The ministry of culture, however, told Vlast that the final reconstruction cost was yet to be determined.
“The process of adjusting and optimizing design solutions in accordance with the parameters of the state’s budget is in progress. The final cost of the project will be determined once all these steps have been completed.”
How the reconstruction can be carried out without a confirmed cost remains unclear.
No Tender Process
According to the project’s public datasheet, the general contractor is BI Urban Construction LLP. The public procurement portal, however, shows no record of any contract with the company. We often encounter this pattern when browsing through projects of companies under the BI Group holding.
When asked about the missing contract, the theater’s management said the work was based on a government’s decision, which awarded the contract to a single supplier, bypassing a competitive tender process.
The theater claims that such a decision was taken given “the technological complexity and cultural significance of the building, as well as time constraints on the project” and emphasizes that all design decisions are based upon technological research and approved by state authorities. Separate documentation was developed with the involvement of Kazrestavratsiya, a state enterprise.
According to Kazakhstan’s environmental portal, a public hearing regarding the restoration took place in 2023. In the hearing’s report, however, the public comment section remains blank.
The project’s working file is also missing details about the cost.
Speaking to Vlast, BI Urban Construction said that the contract prohibited them from providing information about the cost to third parties.
They added that they were issued with a license for ‘Construction and Installation Work’ in July 2023. However, the license for ‘scientific restoration works on historical and cultural monuments’ was only issued in June 2025, after work had already begun.
Losing Facade
Anel Moldakhmetova, co-founder of ArchCode Almaty, was part of an expert commission within the Public Council of Almaty monitoring reconstruction sites, including the Auezov Theater.
She attended the 2023 public hearings and recalled the rough plan that existed at the time, with participants being told the final draft would be more detailed. Despite multiple requests, the commission was never granted access to the draft.
“We requested a copy of the design plans, but we were not provided with them. Our role was to go to the sites and give recommendations. I asked some questions, but was never given any answers.”
According to Moldakhmetova, the situation regarding the theater’s facade was confusing from the start. At the first public hearings, where no design plans were shown, the project team stated that the facade slabs would be replaced as they were fragile and potentially hazardous during an earthquake. However, these claims were not substantiated with any technical information.
Design plans were approved by Kazrestavratsiya, which Moldakhmetova sees as a decisive step.
“When Kazrestavratsiya decides, the design becomes final. There’s no point in listening to anything else after that,” Moldakhmetova told Vlast.
The decision to replace the marble could allegedly only be in the presence of damage of 80%. Instead, the decision was made, despite repeated appeals, allegedly on seismic grounds. Moldakhmetova said the related technical inspection was never disclosed.
“Why then has nothing ever fallen after an earthquake? How do you explain that? When I asked this, everyone kept quiet.”
ArchCode Almaty has previously tried to set criteria regarding public influence over reconstruction projects and attempted to promote public engagement through manuals, excursions, and consultations. However, she believes “the current heritage economy is just not fit for purpose.”
Historical Preservation
Aiden Akbai, an architect and a member of Almaty’s Urban Planning Council, believes architectural monuments should be treated as “scientific-restoration projects” rather than simple renovations.
“Scientific restoration projects take years, decades even. Unfortunately, these projects are instead often undertaken in a hurry to meet a ceremonial deadline,” Akbai said.
He noted that the current law requires reconstructions to meet modern safety and energy requirements, which the theater does not. In order to meet these standards, “they feel compelled to replace the facade.”
However, he argues this approach is not true restoration, which should preserve original materials and appearances using more expensive, less invasive methods supported by years of scientific research. This approach is still not being adopted in Kazakhstan as it is expensive, time-consuming work.
“Naturally, no money is allocated to this,” Akbai said.
Akbai believes a unified body should be created to manage restoration efforts, as currently, there is insufficient oversight and regulation of these processes.
Another problem is the lack of understanding and education about the value of these sites amongst citizens. Whilst debating the preservation of Almaty Airport, mold and decay became arguments to tear down the building entirely.
“We pushed for the preservation of the airport building and its demolition was at least postponed. Alas, the theater’s historical authenticity will undoubtedly be lost.”
An edited version of this article was translated into English by Beatrice Learmouth.
