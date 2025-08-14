Protected Buildings Demolished in Western Kazakhstan

Uralsk, a city in the Western Kazakhstan region, continues to lose its historical and cultural heritage. Urban planning policies and passive regulators led to the demolition of a number of particularly significant buildings over the last year.

For every such case, officials remind the public that only 138 city structures are inscribed in the “list of protected buildings.” This takes off responsibility for modifying or tearing down the other structures, not included in the list.

More than 15 years ago, a museum in Uralsk drafted a second list of so-called “newly identified monuments,” comprising 150 additional structures. The list includes some of the most striking and priceless facilities, from an architectural and historic perspective, which have yet to be added to the official “protected” list. The official list, however, was not updated.

A 2019 law made it more complicated to add new buildings, monuments, and structures to the “protected” list. The ones that are left out still need a permission from the local inspectorate to be modified, but officials seem unwilling to fight for their preservation.