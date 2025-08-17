Too Hot to Work? Not in Kazakhstan

Responding to Vlast, the Committee for sanitary and epidemiological control of Kazakhstan’s ministry of health acknowledged that the hot weather was especially dangerous for those who work outdoors.

Yet, Kazakhstan does not keep records about the number of deaths related to outdoor work.

“Periods of hot weather are becoming more frequent and the human body is not equipped to withstand them. Working outdoors when the air humidity is very low and the temperature is very high takes a heavy toll on the body as it quickly becomes dehydrated. It is imperative we pay attention to workplace safety and people’s health,” said Svetlana Dolgikh, the then head of the Climate Research Department at the RSE ‘Kazgidromet’ in an interview with Vlast in 2019.

In 2022, restrictions were introduced on the hours people are allowed to work outside in the winter, but the summer and heat was absent from the discussion.

However, the committee noted that an existing law sets guidelines for breaks during work in both hot and cold weather.

“In accordance with article 82 paragraph 2 of the Labor Code, employees working outside in the cold or hot weather, in unheated indoor spaces, or engaged in loading work are entitled to paid breaks for warming up or cooling down. The employer must provide the appropriate facilities for these workers.”

However, there is no mention of the exact temperatures at which these requirements come into effect or how long the break should last. There are only generic phrases, which employees have difficulty referring to.

“It is recommended that employers and local authorities take preventive measures to ensure workplace safety. In particular, they should reduce working hours during the hottest time of the day, organize breaks in cool rooms and provide employees with sufficient drinking water and protection from the sun. In addition, they should adjust working hours to earlier or later in the day and monitor the health of employees, particularly those in risk groups.”

The Committee clarified that high air temperatures cannot be grounds for taking action against an employer.