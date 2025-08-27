Nuclear Issue Spotlights Kazakhstan’s “Restricted Freedom”

A court in Almaty handed out four-year “restricted freedom” sentences on August 26 against five defendants who were accused of “attempting to organize mass riots” in relation to the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. Despite claiming innocence, the activists were smiling after the sentence: They risked up to five years in prison under this criminal charge.
The activists were detained just days before last year’s October 6 referendum that would rubber-stamp the decision to build a nuclear plant near lake Balkhash in the south-east of the country.
Nurlan Zhauylbayev, Zhanat Kazakbay, Fazylzhan Syzdykov, Nurlan Temirgaliyev, and Aidar Mubarakov had spoken out against the construction of the nuclear power plant, alongside many other opponents. Seven more people were arrested, and later released on bail. The Five, however, were kept in pre-trial detention for almost a year.
The Trial of the Five
On July 10, almost 10 months after their initial detention, the Five faced a court in Almaty for the first hearing. They locked in an embrace with their relatives until they were separated by guards.
This was the only hearing where they were able to sit so close to their family. The following hearings were moved to a large hall with a separate fenced-off section for the defendants.
The lawyers initially asked the court to order a release of their clients to house arrest, because of their age and health. The judge dismissed the request.
"There is a medical department in the pre-trial detention center, where you can get treatment," judge Yernar Kassymbekov said.
Forbidden Coverage
At the July 24 hearing, Journalist Koishybek Mubarak and Abzal Dostiyar were removed from the courtroom.
"According to the results of the previous court session, the [two journalists] put pressure on the court with their publications. They published a video where the judge was insulted, and continued to insult the court with their comments," the judge explained.
Pressure on journalists continued throughout the hearings until August 25, when the judge finally issued an order forbidding any filming and sending all journalists out of the room. The media was not allowed to record the defendants’ last words.
When Yerkinbek Rakishev, an Almaty councilman, asked the judge why the press was removed, he was also asked to leave.
No Alternative
The lawyers’ requests–be it for more witnesses or for a revision of the proofs–were repeatedly denied by judge Kassymbekov. The final request for a recusal of the judge was further dismissed.
“Do you think they will replace me if you challenge me? No they won’t. They will simply consider the challenge, that's all. And I will carry on [with this trial],” Kassymbekov said.
Defendant Temirgaliyev lamented their helplessness before the proceedings.
“Our fate is being decided here. And you are not allowing people who could prove that we are innocent,” he said. “We have been waiting for a fair trial for 10 months.”
Zhanara Balgabayeva, one of the lawyers, summarized the confrontational environment.
“The judge removed observers and journalists, then put pressure on my colleague Nurpeissov, told my clients: think again. To our challenge, he put even more pressure on the defendants. In such circumstances it is impossible to consider the court hearing fair,” Balgabayeva said.
Familiar Faces
The prosecutor’s version claimed that the defendants planned mass riots back in December 2023. These riots should have taken place on 6 October 2024, the day of the “nuclear referendum.” The plot, according to the prosecutor, became concrete when they attended a court hearing in the case of journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim.
Later, on 24 August 2024, they gathered in a cafe, where they planned in detail mass riots during the referendum.
The defendant’s version, however, is drastically different: along with others, the Five had met during a gathering in honor of Ukraine’s Independence Day to lay flowers by the monument to Taras Shevchenko. They later sat in a cafe to discuss the war in Ukraine and the upcoming referendum on nuclear power.
The prosecutor claims that the defendants plotted riots during a number of other meetings.
The whole case rested on the expertise of Abdulla Mirzakhodjayev, who claimed that the defendants' statements “contain wording about preparations for a rally.”
In addition, according to him, the statements contained “wording about the need to set up an army, spread propaganda of extremist ideas and views, participation in the activities of the extremist organization DVK [the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan], as well as calls for financing an extremist organization.”
Mirzakhodjayev also lent his expertise for the trial of journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, who was sentenced to seven years in August 2024.
The indictment also states that the activists produced brochures with the inscription "AES-ke karsymyz" ("We are against the nuclear power plant"), and the police seized 2,200 of these copies from them.
Contradictions
Defendant Zhauylbyayev demanded proof of his presence at these meetings, given that he claims he did not join any of them. The judge denied the motion.
“If we wanted to plan something, we would have needed money. Plus, none of us is well-known,” he said, adding that he is neither rich nor famous. “I get a pension of 86,000 ($160) tenge and work part time.”
Defendant Kazakbay claimed that Zhauylbyayev did not know the other defendants since December 2023, as stated in the indictment. On that day,Kazakbay met Mubarakov, another defendant, at a cafe.
“They attributed to me the words of another person altogether. The indictment states that I work in the disabled community, although I have never worked there,” Kazakbay noted.
Zhauylbayev never hid his opposition to the construction of the nuclear power plant.
“My personal civic position was to vote against [the construction] at the polling station. But I did not campaign. I believe that everyone has the right to choose,” he said.
While the prosecution claimed that Mubarakov visited Zhauylbayev’s house, the former said he was unaware of the latter’s address.
Kazakbay and Temirgaliyev were at the cafe meeting, but they did not exchange numbers. They all met after being detained.
The prosecution claims to have obtained audio and video recordings of these meetings, but did not show them in court.
“We were not given the opportunity to listen to the audio and video recordings. This is a procedural violation,” Mubarakov said, arguing that it would be impossible to prove whether the defendants indeed visited those places, or really said the words the investigators claim were said.
The defendants and their lawyers petitioned for Mirzakhodjayev’s examination to be declared illegal and not taken into account in the case materials. Mukhammedkarim’s father, Almas Tilepov, who was present in the courtroom, shouted that his son had also been convicted based on Mirzakhodjaev's examination. After that, Tilepov was expelled from the courtroom.
Charges
The prosecutor argued that the Five should be found guilty under Article 272 (“organizing violent mass riots”) and Article 24 (“attempt to commit a crime”) of the Criminal Code. The prosecution asked for the maximum sentence, five years in prison.
Lawyer Tolegen Berlikozha contested the prosecutor’s argument, because an attempt to commit a crime should only be considered if the defendants are ready to commit it.
“Here, there is no crime, no complicity, no witnesses, no looting, no weapons, no plan for a crime,” Berlikozha said.
According to defendant Syzdykov, the prosecution argued that in December 2023 the accused were plotting a riot for the following October 6, but at that time the date of the referendum had not been set.
“No one knew the date of the referendum. [President] Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced it only on September 2. Three days later we discussed how to observe the polling. Yes, this conversation happened,” Syzdykov said.
Lawyer Balgabayeva said the prosecutor overstepped procedural norms when citing the defendants as “members of extremist organizations” given that this charge had been already dropped in previous hearings.
A number of witnesses placed Temirgaliyev at the infamous cafe meeting, but the defense argued that their testimony could be flawed given that they could not accurately describe the defendant.
“How could they be considered secret witnesses in the case? They did not claim any danger to their lives. Therefore, their testimony is unreliable,” lawyer Berlikozha said.
Evidence Against
Evidence showed only personal opposition to the construction of the plant. Defendant Kazakbay, speaking at a press conference, said that in the event of a disaster, Lake Balkhash could be negatively affected and risk radiation contamination. At this time, defendant Sydykov, along with the others, stood up and shouted: “We are against!”
Defendant Temirgaliyev posted a video on TikTok in which he stated his opposition.
“Kazakhstan is not Russian territory. The people must express their opposition against the construction of a nuclear power plant. Such construction will support [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin’s war against Ukraine. (...) I ask the president to make a decision not to build a nuclear power plant,” Temirgaliyev said.
Defendant Mubarakov reposted two petitions on social networks against the construction. One of these said: “Why is Tokayev dragging the Kazakhs into the Russian nuclear trap?”
Abai Kairzhanov, another independent expert called to assess evidence, said that the materials he examined did not contain calls for rallies, fundraising, the creation of armed groups, or ideas aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order.
The Verdict
Judge Kassymbekov’s verdict stated that all defendants were sentenced to four years of “restricted freedom” (a form of non-custodial sentence). The defendants were also banned from political activity for five years.
The charges stood. The judge only considered mitigating circumstances: “Since they are pensioners, and they had stopped calling people to protest, and had said that they would no longer violate the law, they were put on probation," Kassymbekov noted.
Lawyer Berlikozha said his clients will file an appeal.
“After they are released, we will file an appeal, a complaint, and then we will go to the Supreme Court. They should be acquitted,” the lawyer said.
Lawyer Balgabayeva was relieved that the court chose the most lenient of the options, despite the lack of substantial evidence against the Five.
“After the authorities held them for 11 months, I believe this sentence is the least evil that could have happened. Prison is one thing, probation is another. Now it’s clear that these people were detained to curtail their activities. And this sets an example for those who remain. They’ll need to be careful,” she explained to Vlast.
