Nuclear Issue Spotlights Kazakhstan’s “Restricted Freedom”

A court in Almaty handed out four-year “restricted freedom” sentences on August 26 against five defendants who were accused of “attempting to organize mass riots” in relation to the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. Despite claiming innocence, the activists were smiling after the sentence: They risked up to five years in prison under this criminal charge.

The activists were detained just days before last year’s October 6 referendum that would rubber-stamp the decision to build a nuclear plant near lake Balkhash in the south-east of the country.

Nurlan Zhauylbayev, Zhanat Kazakbay, Fazylzhan Syzdykov, Nurlan Temirgaliyev, and Aidar Mubarakov had spoken out against the construction of the nuclear power plant, alongside many other opponents. Seven more people were arrested, and later released on bail. The Five, however, were kept in pre-trial detention for almost a year.