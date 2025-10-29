Tax Reform Rollback to Mitigate High Inflation in Kazakhstan

The government still plans to obtain increased budget revenues after raising the VAT rate. You said earlier that the removal of tax incentives, improved administration, and other measures alone would not have the same effect. Now, you argue that these measures are necessary. Why have you now changed your narrative? Why was this more complex solution initially rejected by the government bloc?

When we drafted the new Tax Code, we calculated a number of things. The first was an increase in the rate of VAT, the second was the removal of tax incentives, and the third was a review of the current tax regimes.

We predict that all this will allow us to collect an additional 3.7 trillion tenge. Thanks to this additional source of revenue, we will not be relying on so-called “targeted transfers” from the National Fund in 2026. We will still obtain 2.7 trillion tenge ($5 billion) in “guaranteed transfers.”

As you know, we have collected transfers from the National Fund in the region of 5 trillion tenge ($9.4 billion) every year since the [COVID-19] pandemic. Thanks to the current tax reforms, we will get rid of targeted transfers and therefore saving National Fund assets while at the same time stabilizing the budget. In addition to this, we are still working hard on the expenditure side of the budget.

Many things are currently being optimized. For example, the social component accounted for 41% of total expenditure in the previous budget structure. Next year, this will decrease to 38%. Of course there is still work to be done, but in principle we are on track as far as expenditures are concerned.

Why did the government cut social security expenditure by 3%?

Part of the package was moved from the budget–Guaranteed Free Medical Care–to the Compulsory Health Insurance system. Many programs of the ministry of labor have also been reviewed; for example, the Targeted Social Aid program (TSA).

Will the government continue to place focus on VAT and similar measures to address the budget deficit? Or will additional funding be required following the partial reversals to the planned tax reforms?

Additional sources of funding will not be required. Personal income tax and Social tax paid by employers go towards local budgets. These taxes are stable and are not affected by external economic factors.

VAT and corporate income tax are the current main sources of revenue for the national budget. And this is where external factors come into play. Now, we are in the middle of a perfect storm. Large companies are being required to improve their logistic chains, due to external geopolitical factors and global trends, including the closure of large markets. Lower revenues translate into decreasing corporate income tax contributions.

Just this year we are seeing a decrease among 132 of our exporters to the volume of 461 billion tenge ($863 million), largely due to increasing costs associated with supply chains.

But we have accounted for this in next year’s budget.

Are there any preliminary figures about the missed budget earnings from the latest amendments of the Tax Code?

In principle yes, but these calculations are still being worked on. I think it will be somewhere in the region of 50-60 billion tenge ($112 million).

How will you make up for this gap?

We will replace the missing revenues through improved tax and customs management. If we take the current year, already by 1 October the tax and customs administration will provide an additional 653 billion tenge ($1.2 billion) to the budget.

Do you think that the transfer of business-to-business companies into the general category of the tax regime will further the long-standing trend of rising goods and services prices? Companies which provide goods and services to the general public naturally have counterparts, who are currently being forced to raise prices. Surely this change in the supply chain will cause inflation?

We are indeed seeing this effect. When the new Tax Code was announced, prices expectedly increased. We do not expect this trend to carry on into next year, however, as we are already over the worst of it. According to September’s figures, inflation this year is at 12.9%. The VAT increase has already been factored in, and businesses have already reoriented to the changes. Therefore we don’t believe that prices will continue to rise.

Furthermore, the nature of VAT means that the more people there are paying VAT, the less VAT will cost [because of write-offs]. This is the benefit of having such an across-the-board tax; in our case, this is a cascading tax. The tax burden will not be as great as people think, if we have more people paying VAT.