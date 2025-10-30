Alatau: Kazakhstan’s New Digital City Without Internet and Roads

“It’s Easier to Live in the Steppe Than on the Border”

As we leave the meeting on detailed planning projects, we meet Aigul and Maria (names changed), residents of Koyankus, a village bordering Almaty.

“Our street, Seralin Street, is split: part of it belongs to the city of Almaty, while the rest is in Alatau. It’s easier to live somewhere out in the steppe than right on the border. When you go to the city administration, they tell you: that’s the district’s responsibility. You go to the district, and they say: that’s the city,” says Aigul.

Aigul and Maria explain that the entire Koyankus area currently has only two schools: an old one, in a two-story building where children study in three shifts, and another larger one built for 900 students about ten years ago, but it has heating problems.

“To be honest, we’re all very surprised that the school isn’t heated in winter. It used to run on coal, but coal can’t heat such a big building. We’ve complained many times; once a commission even came to inspect it, and during those very days they bought diesel fuel and heated it properly. But afterward, everything went back to how it was,” Aigul says. She takes her children to study in Almaty.

Aigul moved to Koyankus in 2012, and even then she was told that Gate City would be built here.

“Of course, on the one hand it’s a joy that we’ll finally become part of a city, that they’ll fix our roads, the lights will stop going out, and we’ll have drinking water,” she says. “But we’re also a bit afraid, what will be built here, and how? Will it affect our ecological zone, will it disrupt the wind patterns?”

We drive along a road with no pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, or streetlights. We turn onto a dirt road that residents themselves have repaired, buying the materials out of their own pockets.

Rain starts to fall, and the road begins to wash away beneath the car’s wheels, which keep sinking into potholes. The authorities say they can’t repair it yet. First, they need to lay water pipes. Residents, in fact, are still drawing water from wells.

We drive out to an empty field where, according to the plans, residential blocks, parks, and hospitals are supposed to appear. Maria says that right now Koyankus has nothing for children; no playgrounds, no after-school clubs.

On the way back, we pass only two public buildings: the local administration and the school. We say goodbye, and Aigul drives off to take her son to his sports practice in Almaty.