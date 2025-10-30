Alatau: Kazakhstan’s New Digital City Without Internet and Roads

At the end of September, Alatau received the status of “city of advanced development.” The government’s plan is to turn the new city into an artificial intelligence hub, with cryptocurrency payments and flying taxis. But residents have yet to witness basic improvements.
No Gas, No Water
Alatau City formally borders the northern edge of Almaty, yet no road signs mark the transition into a new city. Along the highway, former villages have been merged into new microdistricts. The new plan counts 12 such districts, across the city’s 88,000 hectares.
Along the road, large banners advertise a nearby casino, right next to roadside fruit vendors. But then the multi-colored high-rise buildings of Gate City rise among the empty fields. After that, single houses and low trees fill the landscape again.
Zhetygen (also spelled Jetigen in Latin script) is the village on which the new city of Alatau was established in January 2024.
Zhetygen doesn’t quite look like Alatau City yet. A few new government buildings stand out. A gloomy new courthouse contrasts with the old, colorful kindergarten. Newly installed cameras watch the slow traffic roll by.
On a weekday, Zhetygen is bustling. Small grocery stores with large “wholesale” signs, courtyards turned into mini-businesses offering notary services or scrap metal collection are a common sight. But in the summer there are stalls selling melons at every turn.
“Everything is crooked and lopsided. Do you see a city here?,” an elderly woman snaps when asked about the changes in the past two years.
“Utilities and electricity have become more expensive. We don’t like that,” a nearby resident quips.
In the shade, 70-year-old Kurban is selling homegrown melons with his his granddaughter Madonna.
Kurban was born in Uzbekistan: His grandmother was deported there in 1944 from the Caucasus, then the family moved to Kazakhstan.
"During Soviet times, there was a geological institute here. When the Soviet Union collapsed, it moved away but the building still stands in the central square,” Kurban says, adding that the local hospital is not equipped to treat serious health issues, and that in serious cases, ambulances transfer patients to the village of Otegen Batyr, 40 kilometers away.
Kurban pauses when we ask about the future of the city.
“They say it will be built... I believe it, but it will take a long time, decades maybe,” he says nodding at his granddaughter. “When we moved here, there were only three streets. She’ll probably be better off when she grows up.”
A woman in the next stall, also selling watermelons and vegetables, laughs: “There is no gas, no water, no light! So much for the city of Alatau.”
Digitalization on Paper
Next to the new building of the local Center for Public Services (known as TsON), a few metal trailers stand in a row. People are in line here, trying to get help accessing government services online. We meet Zhanat, standing with two others by a trailer.
“The three of us are schoolteachers,” she says. “This new city status is not convenient for us at all. Everything is scattered: the administration, for example, is in one city, while the education department is in another.”
According to Zhanat, the local TsON still processes paper documents and is therefore quite slow.
“The government says there is no paperwork, that everything is digitized, but only in theory.”
In addition, Zhanat says that after her village became part of Alatau City, rural salary bonuses for teachers were canceled.
“Our salaries were reduced by 25%, that’s about 100,000 tenge ($186). Last year we had a teachers’ strike and managed to keep the bonuses for three more years.”
In her village, she adds, gas seems to be supplied but isn’t yet available, electricity is often cut off, and residents pay a private utility at twice the state rate.
We hear similar complaints from 21-year-old Salima, a resident of Zhetygen.
“In 2024, we officially became a city, but in reality, it’s still a mess,” she says. “When I was applying for a job, they asked for my registered address. Honestly, I still struggle to say exactly where I live.”
Salima learned that Zhetygen had become part of Alatau only from acquaintances. There were no official announcements or explanations for residents.
“So far, the city status is just a name. I haven’t seen any real improvements, except that they immediately installed surveillance cameras. The roads are still bad, and garbage collection is poor.”
Salima also mentions the Zhetygen hospital, which she says is in terrible condition. And when the weather worsens, electricity and water are immediately cut off, and internet access is extremely poor.
On her way to Almaty, where she lives and works, Salima said that she passes a landfill that caught fire in September.
“It stinks all the time, birds are flying around, and there’s garbage everywhere. We don’t need a fire to understand that it’s an environmental disaster,” she says.
Salima says that compared to a model version she once saw, the future city is far from reality.
“In some places on the outskirts of Zhetygen there’s still no water, no internet, no roads. Some ordinary things are still not available.”
The mayor’s office is not in Zhetygen’s municipal building. To talk to the mayor, one must travel to the village of Koyankus, an hour away.
On the way back to Almaty, we stop by the Gate City apartment complex. Enclosed by mesh fences, it really looks like a gated community.
Dastan, 32, has lived here with his family for two years. There’s no kindergarten nearby, he says, so his young daughter attends one in Almaty. Dastan himself is officially registered in Almaty, and the family also goes there whenever they need medical services.
“And if you need to visit the Center for Public Services, where do you go?” I ask.
“I’ve never had to. But I think it’s in Zhetygen…” the man replies.
According to Dastan, he bought a one-room apartment here for 18 million tenge ($33,400).
Other residents complain about utilities.
“Sometimes there’s no light, sometimes there’s no water and if there is light and water, it smells like sewage,” says a woman working in a local convenience store. Most shops in Gate City are located in windowless basements. Frequent blackouts plunge them into total darkness.
In September, Gate City residents staged a spontaneous rally after being left without hot water for a month. With the cold weather approaching, it was unclear whether heating would be connected. In response, the municipality said the developer was supposed to connect the buildings to permanent external utilities but failed to do so, and then decided to shut down local heating.
The city’s Housing and Communal Services Department offered the developer the option of connecting the buildings to a state-owned heating plant, but the company refused to cover the costs. The mayor’s office then advised residents to demand hot water from the developer and go to court themselves if the company refused.
Big Plans for a Small Crowd
In mid-August and early October, the Alatau City development plans were presented at a local school in one of the newly annexed villages.
In August, only seven people attended. The announcement had been posted the evening before. The few residents who came complained that since construction began on a PepsiCo plant nearby, electricity and water have been frequently cut off.
“Now these Pepsi, Lays people are building their plant and new buildings, and their trucks drive down our road. We’ve appealed to the administration so many times, have they repaired it? No. They’ve destroyed our road. Dozens of trucks pass every day,” one resident said.
One teacher said residents hadn’t been properly notified, which explained the poor turnout.
“It’s necessary to give at least a day’s warning for such meetings. They told us at eight pm the night before. We need to hold a new meeting, this isn’t right.”
Two other teachers wanted to leave because they had entered by mistake, thinking it was a school meeting, but Renat Khairullin, a representative of Almaty Region Master Plan LLP, the company behind the designs, asked them to stay.
Khairullin said he would present the “priority development areas” of Alatau, plots of land currently free of construction where no demolition is planned. In total, he presented seven sites.
The first two are located almost on the coast of the Kapshagai Reservoir. One includes a sandy peninsula where a race track is already located. According to Khairullin, this site will become the city’s future tourist center.
“Large hotels will be built along the coast,” he said, adding that residential complexes and shopping centers are also planned there.
An area adjacent to Almaty is planned as an industrial zone. “Let me clarify right away, no large factories with smoking chimneys that could harm the environment are planned here. The focus is on large warehouses, logistics centers, and workshops for small and medium-sized businesses,” Khairullin explained.
“We and the authors of the master plan made sure that the enterprises would have the lowest pollution levels for residents,” Khairullin added. “Sanitary protection zones will be minimal, and emissions should remain low.”
In October, just two dozen people attended another public presentation, including residents from nearby villages affected by the changes. Some left after hearing the parts relevant to their settlements.
Khairullin presented plans for four more districts, including another industrial zone with car assembly and drone manufacturing plants, and a light rail line planned to run nearby.
He also revealed designs for Gate City’s future business district, which will include offices, administrative buildings, a financial center, residential areas, conference halls, and galleries.
Residents nevertheless raised concerns about areas where houses already exist.
The head of a local gardening association asked what the master plan envisions for their dacha (cottages). He said residents are being denied registration of property documents, with officials citing Alatau’s general plan, even though no detailed planning for the area has been drawn up yet.
“I’d like to know what’s going to happen in the water protection zone. We’re being threatened with demolitions and street expansions. But you can’t just expand the streets or build there when the groundwater is so close to the surface,” he said.
“Unfortunately, I can’t comment on that right now,” Khairullin replied. “You’d better contact the Department of Architecture.”
According to the Plan You Shouldn’t Be Here
When the new city of Alatau was created in 2024, the dacha settlements were incorporated into the general plans of both Alatau and the neighboring town of Baiserke, according to lawyer Arindiya Iskhakova. For months no one knew which city administration they officially belonged to.
“It’s some sort of a glitch,” says Iskhakova.
Even after being told they were part of another city, residents later received notifications that their addresses had been reassigned to Alatau.
Because of this, all property documents and land approvals have been frozen. People are unable to register their homes or land: On the few plan fragments residents have seen, their neighborhood is not even marked.
Many now fear their houses could be declared illegal and demolished without proper compensation.
“People are panicking. No one understands whether their homes will stay or be torn down,” Iskhakova says.
“It’s Easier to Live in the Steppe Than on the Border”
As we leave the meeting on detailed planning projects, we meet Aigul and Maria (names changed), residents of Koyankus, a village bordering Almaty.
“Our street, Seralin Street, is split: part of it belongs to the city of Almaty, while the rest is in Alatau. It’s easier to live somewhere out in the steppe than right on the border. When you go to the city administration, they tell you: that’s the district’s responsibility. You go to the district, and they say: that’s the city,” says Aigul.
Aigul and Maria explain that the entire Koyankus area currently has only two schools: an old one, in a two-story building where children study in three shifts, and another larger one built for 900 students about ten years ago, but it has heating problems.
“To be honest, we’re all very surprised that the school isn’t heated in winter. It used to run on coal, but coal can’t heat such a big building. We’ve complained many times; once a commission even came to inspect it, and during those very days they bought diesel fuel and heated it properly. But afterward, everything went back to how it was,” Aigul says. She takes her children to study in Almaty.
Aigul moved to Koyankus in 2012, and even then she was told that Gate City would be built here.
“Of course, on the one hand it’s a joy that we’ll finally become part of a city, that they’ll fix our roads, the lights will stop going out, and we’ll have drinking water,” she says. “But we’re also a bit afraid, what will be built here, and how? Will it affect our ecological zone, will it disrupt the wind patterns?”
We drive along a road with no pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, or streetlights. We turn onto a dirt road that residents themselves have repaired, buying the materials out of their own pockets.
Rain starts to fall, and the road begins to wash away beneath the car’s wheels, which keep sinking into potholes. The authorities say they can’t repair it yet. First, they need to lay water pipes. Residents, in fact, are still drawing water from wells.
We drive out to an empty field where, according to the plans, residential blocks, parks, and hospitals are supposed to appear. Maria says that right now Koyankus has nothing for children; no playgrounds, no after-school clubs.
On the way back, we pass only two public buildings: the local administration and the school. We say goodbye, and Aigul drives off to take her son to his sports practice in Almaty.
In October, the governor of Almaty Region, Murat Sultangaziyev, met with residents of Alatau. During the meeting, people raised the same long-standing issues that have remained unresolved for years: poor and unsafe roads, a shortage of doctors, the absence of firefighting services and banks, as well as bureaucratic hurdles for land registration.
At the end of the meeting, Sultangaziyev admitted that despite Alatau’s new status as a city, old problems persist. Yet, he promised that with the change in status and the creation of a special fund, Alatau will get the capital it needs for its development.
An edited version of this article was translated by Albert Otkjaer.
