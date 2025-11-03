Growing Concerns for Freedom of Expression in Uzbekistan

Despite Uzbekistan’s promises to improve media freedom, conditions for journalists, bloggers and media are becoming increasingly difficult. Authorities suppress media freedom by shutting down information platforms while arbitrarily detaining and prosecuting journalists and bloggers. International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) highlighted these problems in a recent publication on civic space in Central Asia.

On October 7, Uzbekistan’s legislature approved a new law whereby people must give permission to be photographed or filmed. Violating the law can result in hefty fines–up to around $1,300 equivalent), which is almost three times as much as the average monthly salary in the country–or the confiscation of photo equipment.

On October 31, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published a statement urging to withdraw the proposed law.

Whereas the law is purportedly aimed at protecting children and introducing consent in photography and filming, we are concerned that the law could be used to arbitrarily target journalists, bloggers, and photographers, and to restrict their ability to report using images. Media outlets have also suggested that the law may be a response to scandals involving corrupt police and officials caught on camera. It is easy to imagine the law being used to further limit critical reporting in the country.

Blogger in a Mental Asylum

The law comes at a time when journalists and bloggers are already under tremendous pressure, and there is an ongoing trend of detaining and imprisoning bloggers. For instance, lawyer and blogger Shahida Salomova was institutionalized in a psychiatric ward in 2022, after she posted a picture of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s son and an alleged unofficial second wife, and accused the president and his relatives of nepotism and corruption. Salomova’s forced detention in the psychiatric institution has been regularly prolonged by a medical commission.

Well known writer and journalist Karimberdi Turamurad was intimidated earlier this year by the State Security Services upon his return to Uzbekistan after a short trip abroad and summoned for a “serious conversation”.

Uzbekistan has also brought charges against several exiled bloggers, after they criticized the president, his family, and other high-ranking officials in the country.

Criticizing high level officials or the president and his family can also result in prosecution. According to official data, more than 30,000 citizens were charged with slander and defamation in 2024.

This absurdly high number highlights a serious problem with the misuse of these provisions to stifle free speech in Uzbekistan. Most of the people found guilty were fined, but more than 200 were sent to prison. Just a few weeks ago, an 18-year-old social media user from Tashkent Region was sentenced to two years of restriction of freedom (a form of non-custodial sentence), after he was found guilty of insulting the president.

Orwellian Spiritual Oversight

Late last year, the Centre for Spirituality and Enlightenment of Uzbekistan (set up by presidential decree in 2017) announced that all media outlets were to be examined for living up to moral standards and value.

Such “spiritual” oversight constitutes censorship, and is yet another way of restricting freedom of expression. The proposal was later revoked by Uzbekistan’s authorities.

The Representatives on Media Freedom for the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) has expressed serious concern with the state of affairs in Uzbekistan, in relation to laws against false information, which can result in fines. According to the OSCE experts, this law, together with other regulations give wide room for misuse, potentially creating “a chilling effect” on media freedom in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, Uzbekistani authorities plan to introduce new tax regulations for artists, which can also be used to target bloggers who earn money through social networks. According to Ozodlik, the Uzbek language edition of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the authorities have already sanctioned some artists for expressing controversial opinions, depriving them of the right to perform. These new regulations will expand the government’s ability to block bloggers’ content, should it be deemed in violation of the tax regulations.

Concerns for the Future

Uzbekistan’s 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, published by the government, claims that “The Government of Uzbekistan continues to work to support a free press and freedom of information across the Uzbek society.” However, since then, little has changed for the better.

Uzbekistan remains amongst the 35 countries with the worst press freedom conditions in the world, according to RSF. CIVICUS Monitor - a global initiative with which IPHR and its Central Asian partners cooperate - categorizes Uzbekistan as a ‘closed’ country when it comes to fundamental freedoms. In addition, Freedom House rates Uzbekistan as ‘not free’, and a ‘consolidated authoritarian regime’, with a 1% improvement in freedoms since 2021 (from 11 out of 100 in 2021, to 12 out of 100 in 2025).

It seems fair to say that media freedom has not improved since the ESG report pledged positive changes back in 2020. In fact, new legal amendments and the continuous arbitrary detention of journalists and bloggers, represent a setback in Uzbekistan’s stated intentions to reach its international commitments to ensure media freedom.