The Magician and the Sorceress Against the Atomic Bomb

Before The New Genius Experience begins, spectators are given felt Kazakh skullcaps and a silver ribbon, which they are asked to wrap around themselves. They enter a vast box made of foil. We study the textures that reveal, in a merciless light, their banal nature—baking molds stapled together by the thousands, emergency thermal blankets glued into a theater curtain—while director Rustem Begenov, standing by a flip chart, explains how the performance is built.

This work is dedicated to Kazakhstan, which, after the invention of the atomic bomb and until the fall of the Soviet empire, served as a testing ground for nuclear weapons. Every three weeks, an atomic bomb was detonated here. For forty years. Six hundred and thirty bombs. A quarter of all nuclear explosions on Earth. Kazakhstan carries this unspoken trauma, still experiencing its consequences today.

Begenov and actress Alexandra Morozova, who together make up the company ORTA, are irradiated by something else as well: The ideas of avant-garde artist Sergey Kalmykov, who lived in their native Almaty. In the 1930s, Kalmykov came to this “edge of the Soviet Union” to escape Stalin’s purges. He worked as a stage designer at the opera theater and, in his later years, became known as the town madman, astonishing passersby with his eccentric appearance. In Kalmykov’s legacy—only discovered after his death—ORTA found a description of a device called the “Atomic Bombreflector” and the theory of New Genius, which holds that genius is not granted from above but practiced, and thus available to anyone.

ORTA built both these ideas into a ceremony of transforming evil into good. They first presented it in Moscow at a theater festival in 2021 [the Noname Festival at the Meyerhold Center — note]. Since then, the performance has appeared around the world at both theater venues and art biennales, as it combines elements of performance art and contemporary theater, fascinating curators with its freedom from prevailing rational frameworks, trends, and agendas. It is especially interesting to observe how the piece resonates in different contexts.

Within the framework of the 13th Seoul Mediacity Biennale, whose program Séance: Technology of the Spirit is dedicated to alternative forms of knowledge, the genre of The Bombreflector could also be described as a séance of magic. When Begenov leaves the stage and the lights go out, we witness a metamorphosis. Through the use of light, the space transforms: through a fluid, shimmering substance, we see a cosmos pixelated with stars. At its center stands the sorceress, fanning herself with streams of fire as she hums an ancient song. Her singing summons a creature, which circles around and obediently folds into a crystal in her hands. The sorceress softly sings to the crystal, invoking it.

This transfiguration repeats several times, hypnotizing the audience and inspiring trust in the transformation they, too, are about to undergo. A voice rhythmically reads out the coordinates of nuclear explosions in Kazakhstan. We vibrate under a rumble that mimics bomb blasts. The launch of the Bombreflector is announced—an immaterial device apparently composed of our fears, grief, and desires, transforming the energy of decay into the energy of creation. This new energy is directed toward the emanation within us of genions—the primordial elements of genius.

We test whether the practice has worked by extracting light from a battery and a bulb; on command we illuminate ourselves rapidly as the count rises: 56%, 82%, 100% — emanation successful. Piano music plays, and the entire hall begins to praise one another’s genius in chorus to the melody of the popular Kazakh song Dudarai. “Glory to you, Rustem Begenov! Glory to you, Alexandra Morozova!”