King of the Aral Sea

Tajikistan is an unusual country in many ways. Ninety-three percent of its landmass is covered by mountains; more than half of its territory sits 3,000 metres above sea level; and a quarter of it is spread across the Pamir plateau. There has been almost no industrial development. Much of Tajikistan is uninhabited, and many citizens live an agrarian lifestyle unchanged for centuries.

Tajikistan shares a long border with Afghanistan. The famous Pamir Highway tracks partly along this boundary. This route is also known as the ‘Heroin Highway’ – a high-altitude conduit for the narcotics that flow out of Afghanistan, into Russia, and onwards to Europe. In my travels up and down the Pamir Highway, I frequently saw armed patrols, but I was told by locals that they were largely ineffective. They informed me that the traffickers have started using drones.

What makes Tajikistan unique in Central Asia is that the Tajiks are a Persian ethnic group; most of the other peoples of these nations are Turkic. Although they have a common ancestry, the Tajiks and Iranians have an awkward linguistic relationship: Tajik and Farsi are mutually intelligible, but the two languages are written in different scripts – the former in Cyrillic and the latter in a variation of Arabic – making any text-based communication impossible. Their writing system renders the Tajiks the loneliest nation, understood by no one but themselves.

In September 1991, Tajikistan declared independence from the Soviet Union. The statue of Lenin in the main square of the capital, Dushanbe, was hauled down. In those days, as I learnt through photographs, the main square was filled with idle men with malicious expressions. Although they marched and shouted, it looked as if they were playing a game, without truly believing that there might be real consequences.

But Tajikistan soon ruptured along multiple faultlines. The Pamiris and Gharmis clashed with the Kulobis and Khujandis in tribal warfare; conservative religious forces faced off against liberal reformers; rebels fought bloody battles against Russian-backed partisans. Dushanbe was centre-stage for this conflict, but the devastation was widespread. By the time a ceasefire was negotiated by the United Nations in 1997, tens of thousands of people had died.

One afternoon in Rudaki Park, where another statue of Lenin made out of melted bronze tsarist cannons had stood until 2008, a university student – I’ll call him “Lucky” – addressed me as I passed: “Can I be your tour guide? No charge. I’m studying Chinese!” He addressed me as “ge” (哥), which in Mandarin means ‘brother’ but in its colloquial use translates roughly to ‘bro’.

Lucky was a slim, tall 21-year-old with cheekbones still marked by the scars of adolescent acne. In his dress pants and pressed shirt, he looked like a travelling salesman trying to drum up business. He told me the story of his sister, who was 10 years older. A few years earlier, her husband had gone off to Russia to find work, then disappeared without a trace. As Lucky told it, his brother-in-law had started a new family in Russia.

His sister had never remarried. She never even complained. In fact, she had ceased to speak of her former husband altogether. She focused on making a living by taking on sewing work, and was planning to start a tailoring shop. Lucky praised her skill as a seamstress. The last time he had stopped a Chinese visitor in Rudaki Park, the woman had wound up buying two dresses made by his sister.

I asked Lucky if he had any plans to go to Russia to find work. He did not. He was not particularly fond of the country, nor of the sorts of menial jobs that his countrymen took to get by there.

“What about the United States?” I asked.

“I would never go to America!”

“Why not?”

It was because of a girl. Lucky had recently broken up with his girlfriend of two years. Their courtship had been chaste, he assured me – not even a kiss exchanged! The problem was that her uncle was doing business in America. The girl talked incessantly about America; her life’s goal was to somehow make it there. It seemed to Lucky that her dreams didn’t include their relationship. Lucky was resentful. He felt neglected. He was a raft run onto the rocks halfway across a stream; she was an ocean liner, sailing proudly across the open waters.

Perhaps it was that experience that gave him a certain sense of inferiority. He started learning Chinese as an act of defiance. If she was going to America, then he would go to China, earn money, and make something of himself.

Lucky taught himself some Chinese, then enrolled in the local Confucius Institute. He told me he was preparing to take the HSK – the official Chinese-language proficiency exam – and then apply for a Chinese government scholarship. He’d heard they gave students $200 a month while they were studying in China.

Lucky had another reason to immigrate to China: it was hard to make money in Dushanbe. “I’m stuck here, bro!” he repeated hopelessly to me.

I reminded him he was still young. He hadn’t yet crossed the threshold into mature adulthood, which Joseph Conrad had called “the shadow line”. Feelings of boredom, restlessness and dissatisfaction were unavoidable at his age.

Lucky had never heard of Conrad. “Who was he?” he asked.

“A writer,” I said, “Polish by birth, raised in England.”

“I like reading,” Lucky said. “But Dushanbe doesn’t even have a real bookstore.”

I had noticed that, too. When I went into the lone bookstore I passed on Rudaki Avenue, I found it deserted and smelling of dust, with few worthwhile titles on its shelves.