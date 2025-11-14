The Week in Kazakhstan: Give Us a Wink

The Majilis, Kazakhstan’s lower chamber of Parliament, voted on November 12 to adopt legislative amendments that will establish a wide-ranging ban on spreading information about “non-traditional” sexual orientation. Several human rights organizations wrote a joint statement against this measure, commonly known as the anti “LGBT propaganda” law. [Read more here and here.] The changes will now be reviewed by the Senate, before being sent to the president for the final signature.

Deputy minister of culture Yevgeny Kochetov said on November 12 that after the ban on “LGBT propaganda” comes into effect in Kazakhstan, movies and books shown or published in Kazakhstan will be subject to expert review. The review will consider scenes calling for a positive assessment of the LGBT community. “Access to materials containing such scenes will be restricted to audiences over 18,” Kochetov said.

Queer.kz, an NGO focusing on LGBT+ rights, said on November 13 that it applied for a permit to organize a rally in Astana. The plan is to hold a protest against the latest draft legislation that targets the LGBT+ community. REQUEST, another NGO, planned to hold an offline conference in Astana on the same day, but the venue canceled at the last minute.

Kazakhstan’s Central Bank announced on November 13 that the single QR code for retail bank payments was finally operational. The project, years in the making, aimed to allow vendors to use a single QR payment system for all banks. As of this week, customers of Bank CenterCredit, Freedom Bank, Halyk Bank, Altyn Bank, Bank RBK, and Home Credit Bank can use the service. Kaspi and other banks will join in the coming months.

Central Bank chairman Timur Suleimenov said on November 14 that the government should focus on attracting and increasing private investment. “Public investment is growing quite rapidly, while private investment is not,” Suleimenov said, adding that this trend could negatively affect labor productivity. Suleimenov also announced an upcoming policy switch, from GDP stimulation to growth of real wages, in an effort to prop up purchasing power.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev flew to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin on November 11-12. During the meeting, they discussed expanding economic cooperation as well as increased gas supplies. Tokayev and Putin signed a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance” framework document that Tokayev said would “open a new era in bilateral relations.” Putin said Kazakhstan is “an ally, a strategic partner, and a good neighbor.” Tokayev’s state visit to Russia comes just days after his visit to the US.

Several women, who identified themselves as the mothers of conscripts who died in the army over the years, demanded an audience at the so-called House of Ministries in Astana on November 10. The police detained them as they tried to enter the hall. They called for reforms in the army. That evening, Tokayev ordered that their demands be heard by the prosecutor’s office. The following day, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov assured that he would assess their claims.

Kazakhtelecom workers in Aktau published a video message on November 13, demanding a salary increase. They complained of the difference between bonus payments being issued to workers and to top managers.

The construction of a new thermal power plant in the northern city of Kokshetau was postponed to 2026, the regional governor of the Akmola region said on November 13. Berik Uali, the regional governor of the eastern Abai region, said on November 11 that he hopes for a final investment decision by the end of the month concerning a new power plant in Semey. Projects for the construction of new coal-fired power plants have been delayed after Russian investors failed to kick-start construction on time.

A shipment of 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheat reached Armenia on November 8, marking the first train cargo to pass through Azerbaijan before reaching its Caucasian neighbor. This is the first time in more than three decades that cargo crosses Azerbaijan en route to Armenia. The first, symbolic shipment, according to Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation, could be followed by cargo to the tune of 15,000 to 20,000 tons of grain per month.

The CEO of fintech Kaspi.kz, Mikhail Lomtadze, bought a controlling stake in FC Zhenis on November 13, in one of the latest privatizations of football clubs in Kazakhstan. In a statement, Lomtadze said: “My dream is to create a world-class professional children's football academy in Kazakhstan and England, where the most talented young footballers, future stars, can be trained.” Astana-based Zhenis is one of Kazakhstan’s oldest clubs. On November 10, businessman Sergei Kan bought FC Kyzylzhar, a club based in Petropavlovsk.