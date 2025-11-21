The Languages of (Post-)Coloniality

Why these languages specifically, and why now, during this new drive towards Latinization? The answer lies in the very nature of alphabet reforms, which are never merely technical modernization. The Soviet project of the 1920s-30s for the latinization of Turkic languages was presented as liberation from “Arab feudalism” and a path to international proletarian unity. The real goal was different: to sever ties with the Islamic world, Ottoman heritage, to create “new people” without memory of the pre-Soviet past.

The cyrillization of the 1940s followed the same logic but with the opposite sign. Latin suddenly became “bourgeois,” whereas Cyrillic was considered a sign of joining the “great Russian culture.” Within a decade, the possibility of reading the recent past was crossed out twice. The end goal was to ultimately create a generation of people without roots, wholly dependent on the state for interpreting their own history.

The contemporary latinization plan in Kazakhstan speaks to efforts of decolonization–separation from Soviet heritage and integration into the global world–but simultaneously severs the connection between generations. Once language continuity is broken, the process of knowledge transmission becomes ever more difficult, and reading texts originally written in the old script becomes challenging.

Alphabet reforms are only part of Kazakhstan’s tragic history. Alongside them came the mass deportation of “untrustworthy” communities to Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Around 172,000 Koreans were deported there from the Far East in 1937, and in 1941, 444,000 ethnic Germans from the Volga region of Russia followed them into exile. Between 1943-1944, Chechens, Crimean Tatars, Pontic Greeks, Bulgarians and many other groups were all similarly exiled on Stalin’s orders. By 1945 more than 1.2 million deportees resided in Kazakhstan, nearly a quarter of the republic’s population.

Every deportation was not only a human tragedy, but a linguistic catastrophe. Ripped from their homelands and strewn across the steppe, without any schools for their native languages, the deportees lost their mother tongues within a couple of generations. On the Kazakh steppe, their languages became sounds nobody could understand and symbols nobody could interpret. The Koreans sent to Kazakhstan in 1937 now do not speak Korean. The Volga Germans, who once lived in an autonomous republic with German-speaking schools, became a Russian-speaking diaspora.

It is important to recognize the difficult position of native Kazakhs during this. They accepted the deportees, themselves having experienced massive population upheavals. From 1930 to 1933, famine killed between 38-42% of the total Kazakh population. This creates a unique constellation: People who survived their own catastrophe become involuntary witnesses and participants in the catastrophes of others. Not by their own will, not as aggressors, but as fellow victims of the empire.