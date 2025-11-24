Why Won’t Kazakhstan Be at the Oscars Yet Again?

In October, Yerlan Bukharbayev, an independent consultant for the production company Tiger Films, wrote that the horror film Cadet had been removed from the list of submissions for Best International Feature Film following a decision by the Oscar’s Selection Committee.

“The League of Cinematographers, which eagerly set out to write a complaint that Cadet was not worthy of the Oscars, has gotten its way: Our film has been removed from the Oscar’s participation list.”

Bukharbayev went on to say that, “according to the League, Cadet’s cinematographer Yerkinbek Ptyraliyev was supposedly a member of the selection commission and voted for his own film.”

Indeed, Ptyraliyev is the only Kazakhstani member of the Academy. But Bukharbayev said that Ptyraliyev did not vote for his own movie.

“Now, Kazakhstan will not participate in the American Academy awards in 2026, because the application deadline has passed, and therefore it is no longer possible to send a new film on behalf of the country,” Bukharbayev concluded.