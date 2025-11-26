Anastassiya Tarassova, Artishock Theater: “This Will Be State Censorship”

We have a very popular play, Auezhai (Kazakh for “airport”), which presents a cross-section of Kazakhstani society. Passengers on a plane are unable to depart from Almaty airport due to inexplicable circumstances–frankly, a common situation. They’re sitting there, waiting for their flight, getting to know each other, and it turns out that they each represent a different segment of society. There’s a government official, a women’s rights activist, a scientist studying Kazakhstan’s culture, a woman dreaming of moving to Germany, and a man who wants to move to the US on a green card. One of the characters, an openly gay man, is involved in social activism, working to support sexual minorities. He’s one of the characters, and his role is discussed quite extensively within the play, just like any other character.

This play is a cross-section of our society. And it turns out that if there’s a character who says he’s “openly gay, supporting people with non-traditional orientations through his community,” then that’s it, this play falls under this ban, and I don’t think it’s possible to keep his character in the play. But you can’t just cut his character or do anything without him; he is key to the story because he is a part of society.

Is the play Auezhai the only one under threat?

We also show a play called Dark Room. It’s a Belarusian play written against the backdrop of political protests there. It’s the story of a boy from a Minsk orphanage, who gets adopted by a European couple, runs away and starts his own adventure through Berlin’s rave scene. And, of course, he ends up among the gay community. We’re performing this play at 11 PM with a strict 18+ rating. But I think, no matter what time we perform this play under the new law, it could be banned.

The current amendments are fairly general. I don’t think it will ever be clear whether we can perform it after 11 PM after checking audience members’ IDs. What are our rules, as a theater, if we do take on this topic? Or maybe we cannot take it, just because it mentions a person with a non-traditional sexual orientation, and that is considered propaganda? That’s exactly how I read it now.