The Week in Kazakhstan: Circle Back

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on November 28 that the government will review for the district mayoral election pilot program. On November 26, Yerlan Sairov, an MP for the ruling Amanat party, had proposed to freeze the pilot program due to an absence of quality candidates and issues with the electoral process. Since the pilot program was launched in 2020, 52 district mayors and more than 2,300 rural district administrators have been elected across the country. There are no other forms of direct local elections in Kazakhstan. The first municipal election was held in October in Semey.

On the same day, Tokayev also spoke of Kazakhstan’s upcoming parliamentary reform, recommending that its working group address a number of questions regarding the future single-chamber assembly. “The new unicameral Parliament will not have a presidential quota. All deputies will be elected directly,” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan’s Central Bank announced that it would maintain its interest rates at 18% on November 28, a conservative decision expected by economists. The regulator said it anticipates worsening inflation in the coming months and thus delayed its plans to lower interest rates.

Three of Kazakhstan’s largest mobile operators said on November 27 that they plan to raise the cost of their telephone plans. Altel, Tele2, and Beeline said that the price hike is linked to Kazakhstan’s upcoming VAT increase to 16%. “This is a necessary measure,” Altel and Tele2 said in a joint press release.

On November 24, Bank RBK, a mid-size lender, announced that it had returned their 177 billion tenge ($345 million) debt to the government in full. On November 28, Nurbank said it paid back 4.5 billion tenge ($8.8 million). RBK and Nurbank were bailed out during Kazakhstan’s 2017-18 banking crisis. Central Bank head Timur Suleimenov said on November 28 that banks had paid back more than 700 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) in state support.

On November 25, the ministry of ecology reported that around 30% of the country’s waste is unaccounted for. The ministry urged in a note the preparation of a system for recording waste generation and disposal. “There is a significant discrepancy between data from various agencies,” the ministry said.

A Chinese company will build a new $300 million port in Aktau, Nurdalet Kilybay, governor of the western Mangistau region, announced during a government meeting on November 25. Zhongyong International said it plans to complete construction by 2028, establishing another hub to transport passengers and goods across the Caspian Sea.

On November 21, police raided a roundtable on LGBTQ+ discrimination in Astana, detaining and fining one of the participants. The following day, rights group Feminita co-founder Zhanar Sekerbayeva was detained at a grocery store and accused of “petty hooliganism.” On November 26, Sekerbayeva’s TEDx presentation, scheduled at KIMEP University in Almaty, was canceled at the last minute, allegedly under pressure from the municipal administration.

A new wave of digital bans affected the accounts of a number of journalists and pundits this week. Video journalists Vadim Boreiko, Lukpan Akhmediyarov, and Askhat Niyazov had their Instagram accounts deleted or blocked. The Instagram accounts of civil activist Sanzhar Bokayev and political scientist Dimash Alzhanov were also temporarily shut down.