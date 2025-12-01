Yerlan Karin, Tokayev’s Counselor: “Kazakhstan Won’t Be a Parliamentary Republic”

Tamara Vaal, Vlast: At the working group’s first meeting, it was said that more than 40 constitutional amendments could be expected as part of the parliamentary reforms. Is there a rough idea yet of what the key amendments will look like?

People on social media are asking the same question: why are there so many [amendments]? After all, it’s practically equivalent to rewriting the Constitution. There are 40 of them because Parliament is one of the core pillars of any political system.

Right now, we’re only talking about the articles that concern the work of parliament itself. The president has already said that, unfortunately, some experts interpret the upcoming reform too simplistically, as if it were merely about abolishing the Senate. But the proposed parliamentary reform is not a mechanical process. It’s about building a meaningful, independent institution: A unicameral parliament.

There’s also a common opinion circulating online: Everyone supports the move to a unicameral parliament, so what’s there to discuss? Why create a working group? And why spend money on holding a referendum at all? But again, it’s not that simple. In fact, we have a lot of issues to discuss.

Ayan Oribayev, Tizgin.kz: When the majoritarian electoral system was introduced for the March 2023 parliamentary elections, it was seen as a positive reform: candidates were to be elected to the parliament for whom people had voted. Under the proposed reforms, it will no longer be possible to run for the next parliament in single-mandate constituencies. Is this final or still under discussion?

In the event of a transition to a unicameral parliament, its structure should be based on a proportional system. We have carefully considered this issue, and most experts support this proposal. I have held meetings with the leaders of political parties and parliamentary factions, and they also support this idea.

It is important to note that we are not abandoning the majority system entirely. It will be retained at the local level. Today, 50% of regional assembly deputies are elected in single-member constituencies, and the other 50% are elected through a proportional system. At the same time, district and city council deputies are elected entirely through single-member constituencies. Why’s that? So they work with the local population and solve specific problems on the ground. Voters should be able to directly elect their representative and, through them, resolve issues concerning their community.

The majoritarian system cannot be considered perfect; it has its downsides as well. We saw that in 2023. One example is tribalism; we’ve spoken openly about it. In several districts, election outcomes were influenced not by a candidate’s program, charisma, or strengths, but by their lineage or family ties. Have women or people with disabilities won single-mandate constituencies or been given equal opportunity to participate? On the contrary, it is thanks to the proportional electoral system and party list quotas that our parliament today includes citizens with disabilities as well as young professionals.