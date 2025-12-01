Dapter: How Kazakhstan Gave Up the Bomb With Togzhan Kassenova

“Dapter” is the Kazakh word for notebook—the companion of all researchers doing fieldwork in Central Asia. This podcast opens that notebook, featuring scholars reflecting on the stories behind their work in Central Asia and discussing what their research reveals about the region’s past, present, and future.

In this episode, Paolo speaks to Togzhan Kassenova, author of Atomic Steppe: How Kazakhstan Gave Up the Bomb, taking listeners into two of the most consequential chapters of Kazakhstan’s modern history, the country’s experience under the Soviet nuclear testing program, and its decision to give up nuclear weapons after independence.

As Togzhan explains, her extensive fieldwork made the book possible — it was both conducting archival research in the US and Russia and speaking to policymakers, diplomats, and nuclear test survivors in Kazakhstan that allowed her to properly tell the country’s nuclear story

Atomic Steppe has gone on to become part of a renewed cultural discourse regarding Kazakhstan’s Soviet past and its current post-independence identity. This episode examines both the making of the book and the research journey behind it.

Listen to the first episode on Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music.

Sign up to our newsletter here – new episodes every 1st day of the month!