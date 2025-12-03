The Score That Decides Everything in Kazakhstan

For Kazakhstan’s high school students, the Unified National Testing is the most important gateway to higher education. A one-point difference in the score could land you a spot at a top institution for free or relegate you to a worse university without financial support.

Undoubtedly, the UNT (ENT in its much feared Russian acronym) has put an enormous amount of pressure on Kazakhstan’s teenagers since it was established in 2004 as the key measure to determine university admissions and scholarships.

This year, the test was taken more than 381,000 times, according to the National Testing Center. One in every four test results was appealed, but only less than 2% of the 92,755 appeals were upheld.

Applicants, who can take the test multiple times each year, have immediate access to their results after the test. With the click of a button, within 30 minutes of finishing, they can request an appraisal of their results, with an appeals commission reviewing any disputed questions to ensure a consistent evaluation.