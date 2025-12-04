Kazakhstan Implements Tougher Export Controls

The European Union welcomed new additional regulations on exports adopted in Kazakhstan, which came into effect on December 4, and will strengthen the country’s compliance with western sanctions against Russia.

According to a November 25 regulation, Kazakhstan’s exports of certain goods—some of which are included in western sanctions lists—will need a special permit. The pilot project, promoted by a range of ministries, will start on December 5 and be valid for one year.

During the third EU Media Forum held in Astana on December 4, Aleska Simkić, the European Union’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, told Vlast that Kazakhstan has productively collaborated with the EU.

“Kazakhstan is one of very few countries that very much cooperates with us among those who were found to be circumventing sanctions,” Simkić said.

“We see the circumvention of sanctions as something that helps the war continue. Kazakhstan understands this and they are gearing their efforts towards this.”

Simkić listed two recent successful improvements on Kazakhstan’s part.

“One of Kazakhstan’s achievements was that they have stopped re-exporting EU-made ball bearings [high-precision components used in tanks and drones] to Russia. We don’t want European products finding their way to the battlefield in Ukraine,” Simkić said.

“Of course, we don’t like that Kazakhstan’s own ball bearing production in Stepnogorsk is exported to Russia, but we would never [push to] stop it. Kazakhstan has not formally joined our sanctions regime.”

Kazakhstan has also implemented new export control measures that Simkić considers a positive breakthrough in preventing sanction circumvention.

“This measure comes into effect [tomorrow, December 5]. There will be more extensive export controls for goods that were imported from the EU, US, or UK. The goods that are on our sanctions list would be banned from export to other CIS countries. We see this as a very good step and we will look at how it is implemented,” Simkić told Vlast.

In the past few years, Kazakhstani companies have re-exported dual-use goods produced in the West. Weapons and drones using such components were found on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“Kazakhstan wants to close the loopholes. This is a unique legal development both in Central Asia and across most other countries that have not joined our sanctions efforts,” Simkić said.