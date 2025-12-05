The Week in Kazakhstan: Minor Corrections

On December 4, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with European Council President António Costa during his first visit to Kazakhstan. They discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in a number of sectors: from transport and logistics, to digitalization, energy, and critical minerals.

Aleska Simkić, the EU ambassador to Kazakhstan, on December 3 met with the Senate’s deputy speaker Zhakip Asanov and expressed concerns regarding legislative amendments recently adopted by the Majilis, which aimed at banning so-called “LGBT propaganda.” In an interview with Vlast, Simkić said that “there is no such thing as propaganda about LGBT,” and that “might actually become a cause for discrimination.” [Read more here.]

Yara Tychina, an activist for transgender people’s rights, was detained in Astana for a solo picket against the ban of so-called “LGBT propaganda” on December 3. Tychina stood near the Baiterek monument for a few minutes before being apprehended. Hearings of the amendments in the Senate were scheduled for December 4 but were excluded from the agenda the day before. Hearings are now scheduled for December 18. Several influential movie and theater directors voiced their fear of censorship, should these amendments be adopted [Read more here and here.]

A pilot project to implement export controls took effect on December 5. Kazakhstan’s exports of certain goods—some of which are included in western sanctions lists—will now need a special permit. A range of ministries promoted the project, which will be valid for one year. The EU welcomed the measure. [Read more here.]

A strike against an oil loading facility near the Russian port of Novorossiysk on November 29 temporarily halted Kazakhstan’s oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Kazakhstan’s ministry of foreign affairs expressed “its protest over yet another deliberate attack,” in an official note to their Ukrainian counterparts. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack, geared towards crippling Russia’s war effort and responded to Kazakhstan’s statement noting “the absence of previous statements by the Kazakh side condemning the Russian Federation's attacks on civilians in Ukraine.” According to experts, Kazakhstan’s oil producers could be on track to lose $1.5 billion in revenues due to the attack. In the first days of December, Kazakhstan’s oil output decreased by 6%, according to Reuters.

Three citizens of Kazakhstan working for Batumi Oil Terminal were detained on December 3 for allegedly breaching customs regulations, the investigative service of Georgia’s ministry of finance said. KazTransOil, a state-owned company, controls Batumi Oil Terminal. The three employees allegedly set up the sale of 10,000 tons of oil bypassing customs. KazTransOil did not comment on the case.

State-owned Kazmunaigas established on November 27 an oil and gas exploration joint venture with China’s Sinopec, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) said this week. Akkaiyn Operating will explore a land plot near the Karachaganak gas and condensate field.

Serik Shapkenov, the governor of the western Atyrau region, announced on December 4 the establishment of a new environmental commission to study the effects of oil production on public health. Regional officials held a meeting with representatives of the World Health Organization to assess research goals. The Atyrau region accounts for most of Kazakhstan’s oil production.

The suspension of Lord Evans of Watford last month made it possible to reveal that the British politician is being prosecuted for payments that he and others received as directors of UK-registered Jusan Technologies. The company, which controlled Jusan Bank (now renamed Alatau City Bank) and other assets in Kazakhstan, allegedly paid Lord Evans at least $1 million, The Guardian reported on December 4.

On December 1, police in Almaty and Astana raided the offices of media outlet Orda.kz. Law enforcement accused editor-in-chief Gulnara Bazhkenova of “repeated and deliberate distribution of knowingly false information.” Bazhkenova was put under house arrest for two months. Press freedom watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement that this case “once again shows how susceptible Kazakhstan’s ‘false information’ laws are to abuse.”

Minister of culture and information Aida Balayeva was named deputy Prime Minister on December 1. Balayeva has served in the ministry since 2023 and played a major role in drafting more restrictive laws for mass media.