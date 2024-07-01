In Kyrgyzstan the President’s Niece Undermines His Efforts to Remold National Traditions

Commenting on the ceremony, Japarov admitted that its lavishness contradicted the authorities’ work “to stop the wastefulness” characteristic of life-cycle events, such as weddings and funerals, and noted that “relatives of the country's leadership should be an example for others.” He added that he “used to criticize others” for similar behaviour and now it was his turn to “apologize to the people” for his niece.

As for using the ministry’s helicopter, Japarov explained that anyone can rent it, and the money will go to buying more helicopters in the future. The ministry backed Japarov’s words with the receipt confirming that the president’s future son-in-law paid $1,800 to rent the helicopter for one hour.

The over-the-top engagement ceremony delivered a blow to the authorities ongoing work to remold local traditions surrounding the celebration of major life-cycle events. These efforts are initiated and led by the president himself, who has been the biggest critic of the lavish way people in Kyrgyzstan organize funerals and other events. In February 2022, Japarov signed a decree banning the slaughter of animals at funerals.

It is customary in Kyrgyzstan to slaughter multiple animals at funerals as a sign of respect for the deceased and distribute meat to those who attend funerals, whose numbers can sometimes reach thousands but usually hover around several hundred. While the rich can afford such expenses, those who do not have the means feel societal pressure and spend their last savings and sometimes incur debt to slaughter animals.

Japarov explained that the current traditions force “poor families” to compete with the rich and “slaughter their only cow and see off their loved ones on their last journey, while they themselves are left with nothing.” Thus, the traditions were labelled as “negative manifestations and vices” and “excessive waste” in need of eradication.

Japarov explained the rationale behind the decree in a post at his official Facebook page.