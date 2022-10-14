Can Kazakhstan Push Back against Russian Propaganda?

Disinformation Flow

In May, Russian TV presenter Tigran Keosayan threatened Kazakhstan during a broadcast, after criticizing the government for not holding a Victory Day parade. Keosayan was later declared persona non grata in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the inappropriate statements circulating in Russian media. Margarita Simonyan, director of Russia Today and Keosayan’s wife, who moderated the panel, quipped: “I even know who you are talking about.”

On August 20, Daria Dugina, a Russian propagandist who repeatedly expressed support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was killed in a car bomb attack near Moscow. Two days later, Russian authorities accused a Ukrainian woman, allegedly holding a Kazakhstani passport and driving a car with Kazakhstani plates, of the murder. Kazakhstan’s ministry of internal affairs swiftly denied the statement.

On October 4, the Russian ministry of foreign affairs summoned Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Moscow, complaining that Ukraine’s ambassador to Kazakhstan Pyotr Vrublevsky had not yet been expelled from the country. In an interview in August, Vrublevsky said that the Ukrainian forces had set out to “kill as many Russians as possible.” In September, Vrublevsky had left Astana on a flight to Kyiv, a move that many read as his quiet exit. Vrublevsky, however, reappeared in his diplomatic capacity weeks later, enraging the Russian authorities. On October 5, Kazakhstan’s ministry of foreign affairs announced that Vrublevsky would no longer serve as the Ukrainian ambassador in Astana.

These are just a few of the many instances of pressure, disinformation, and threats that Kazakhstan has had to withstand since the start of the war.

A Media Literacy Problem

Media freedom watchdog Internews surveyed Kazakhstan’s media consumers in 2019 and in 2021, and found that most respondents obtain their news from social media and internet sources, while only 30% keep up-to-date through TV broadcasts. The survey showed that social media consumption is on the rise, while TV use has decreased sharply in the country, as it only remains popular among older strata of the population.

MISK, the Youth Information Service of Kazakhstan, a media literacy NGO, surveyed disinformation among the Kazakhstani public in 2022, finding that users seldom double-check the information they read on social media. Around 60% say they are sure they have never seen fake news.