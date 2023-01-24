Election Day in Kazakhstan is for the President, not for the People

Tokayev was re-elected on November 20 for another term in office. According to the latest constitutional reforms, this would be a single seven-year term, after which he will have to hand over his post.

But if last time, like the previous ones, we again did not witness free and fair elections, why should we expect any change in the future?

Aisultan Seitov, a film director that recently debuted his first movie, Qash (Kazakh for “Run”), said in a podcast that “only one person needed these elections, and that person is Tokayev.”

There is truth in this statement, because Tokayev was the only one who benefited from this electoral campaign, which legitimized the referendum organized earlier in June.

Though always called before the term expires, snap elections surprised many, including the opposition movements. Activists were not prepared, as they are still barred from participating in politics: Just the basic requirement to have worked in government for at least five years excludes a priori a vast number of potential alternative candidates.

Independent observers and their organizations were also not ready. They were still grappling with recent threats to their existence, as NGOs came under fire from the government and its affiliated political commentators for their connections with the West and will now face harsher conditions to achieve accreditation.

Amendments to the law On Elections now require NGOs to apply for an official registration for every campaign they wish to observe, rendering the process more cumbersome and subject to arbitrary denial. This bill came into force on January 1.

Irina Mednikova, chair of the board of trustees at the Youth Information Service of Kazakhstan (MISK), a youth organization that is often involved in election observation, said observers could now face stricter restrictions.

“At the parliamentary elections in 2021, out of 230 of our observers, 120 could not enter the polling stations due to pressure and rejections on the spot. 15 people were not allowed inside due to problems with documents and a ‘lack of space’ at the polling stations. Seven human rights organizations faced unreasonable tax audits concerning foreign funding.”

With the new rules, Mednikova said the Central Election Committee could stall their requests and then just arbitrarily reject them.

Since former President Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned, and since Tokayev proclaimed a new course, under the moniker “New Kazakhstan”, the electoral and juridical infrastructure of the country have not changed. The promised reforms have not materialized.