Tokayev Ready To Negotiate the US-Kazakhstan “Trade Issue”

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded on July 9 to US President Donald Trump's earlier letter announcing 27% tariffs on Kazakhstani goods.

In his letter, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is “committed to the development of fair, predictable, mutually beneficial trade relations.”

Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to “continue constructive dialogue in order to develop a rational solution to trade issues” and “expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade problem,” his press service said.

The full content of the letter is not publicly available.

In Trump’s July 7 letter to Tokayev, the US president argued that US-Kazakhstan trade relations were “far from reciprocal” because of duties and barriers against US goods. Both claims are false: mutual trade turnover at the end of last year showed that imports from the United States were higher than Kazakhstan's exports, and Kazakhstan did not impose additional barriers to US goods.

Trump's tariffs will not impact all of Kazakhstan’s exports to the US, however. According to Kazakhstan’s ministry of trade, 92% of Kazakhstani exports to the US will be excluded from the tariffs because of exemptions issued in Trump’s April executive order. The tariffs will only affect 4.8% of exports to the US, according to Kazakhstan's government.