The Week in Kazakhstan: Rank and Jail

Corruption & Embezzlement

A June 30 decree reorganized Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Service and merged the agency into the National Security Committee (KNB). While the change does not imply a policy change, it streamlines the work of the anti-corruption service and centralizes its operations under the all-powerful KNB.

Former minister of justice Marat Beketayev was sentenced on June 30 to nine years in prison, the Anti-Corruption Service said. Beketayev was accused of fraud and theft during his time at the ministry, from 2016 to 2022, and arrested in October 2023. Bolashak Consulting Group, a company affiliated with him, benefited from inflated contracts for “unnecessary services.” Bolashak was in particular contracted to aid Kazakhstan’s government in its dispute against Moldovan businessmen Gabriel and Anatol Stati, which was ultimately resolved last year.

On the same day, the Anti-Corruption Service also said that Anuar Abenov, the head of the Privatization Agency of the Almaty region, had been put in pre-trial detention on suspicion of fraud.

Talgat Tatubayev, the former head of the Anti-Corruption Service, was arrested and put in pre-trial detention, the General Prosecutor’s Office reported on July 4. He is said to be an associate of former General Prosecutor Kairat Kozhamzharov, who left his post in 2019 – just as former President Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned – to become a senator. The case against Tatubayev, who is accused of torture, could be related to a long-standing cross-border smuggling and corruption case and an unresolved murder in 2012.

Karim Kokrekbayev, the former governor of the southern Zhambyl region and head of a government rural monitoring agency, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bribery. On July 3, a court in the Almaty region found him guilty of accepting two bribes worth respectively $798,000 and $44,000, causing a $3 million damage to the state budget. Kokrekbayev was arrested in December 2022. He was sentenced alongside his former deputy and a contractor.

Majilis deputies Bakytzhan Bazarbek and Murat Abenov asked on July 3 that the Prosecutor General's Office conduct a large-scale investigation on the activities of state-owned pharmaceutical distributor SK-Pharmacy. The deputies suspect that the company’s “poor planning” led to significant losses for the budget. On the same day, the ministry of health appointed Nurlybek Asylbekov as the new head of SK-Pharmacy.

The ministry of labor confirmed on July 1 that the head of the Center for Human Resources Development Akmadi Sarbasov and his predecessor Daulet Argandykov had been detained on suspicion of abuse of office and corruption. The top managers at the Center, under the ministry of labor, allegedly sold classified personal data to the credit rating organization First Credit Bureau. Ruslan Omarov, chairman of First Credit, was also reportedly detained.