Katya Suvorova: Not So Alone

In late 2022, we met again at her new studio – a cozy spot in Almaty’s city center to talk about the present and future of Kazakhstan’s documentary film scene.

Documentaries are not typically the kind of blockbuster films that earn producers a lot of money, so how can they be made more popular in Kazakhstan and thus attract more local investment? Kazakhstan, after all, has its share of very wealthy, prominent entrepreneurs, who have the personal income to take the monetary risk.

In Kazakhstan, we have to work primarily with international money. It sounds sad because, I think, the process would go faster with local money.

I see that popular music and contemporary arts are evolving remarkably fast and are gaining support. And I know that film producers are moving to music because it's a more reactive sphere of work. Feedback and money can be turned around a lot quicker there.

Instead, cinema is only supported if commercially viable. Cinema must make money back. Every year, Kazakhstan is supplying huge amounts of money towards cinema. But I can’t say that the end result is something equivalent to music or contemporary art. The films coming out, they're not about art, are they? It's more of a business.

How can you then have state support without it being translated into mere propaganda?

In Kazakhstan, we are having our own Baby Boom. Our population is young. The youth are creative and want to explore. I see it! So as I'm going around the world with my projects I'm meeting many interesting people from different countries, especially from Eastern Europe. At a festival in Croatia, they were distributing documentaries for their local audiences as well as bringing in documentaries from abroad. This program cost them tons of money, but they insisted on doing it. Their government did not, or perhaps could not, stop them.

I encountered a similar practice when I was in Taiwan for another film festival. In Taiwan, producers and private investors were spending lots of money on these events. There, we discussed, promoted each other there. The government didn’t stop it. Didn’t regulate it. In this example, the government actually encouraged and sponsored it too. In Taiwan, it feels like it's all about shooting what you feel, and spreading it globally so people will understand that Taiwan is an individual culture, place, country, home. Hope.

These are festivals and programs where money and personal sacrifice are put on the line to see this section of the art industry grow.