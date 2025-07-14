Bagdat Arginov, Cameraman: “My Rivals Are in Hollywood. They Just Don’t Know Me Yet”

And your mother supported you?

Yes. And then one morning Zholdaskali wrote to me. He and Ergazy (Zholdaskali's co-director at the time, now an editing director) decided to make a music video for Jaiykpen Juzdeskende, a song by Jeltoksan [a local group]. They crowdfunded 1.5 million tenge (almost 2,900 USD), got a professional Arri camera with a 12 mm wide-angle lens, and they were looking for a cameraman. They said they had originally invited Azamat Dulatov [one of the most famous cameramen in Kazakhstan]. He wasn’t able to do it, so they tried Madiyar Satybaldiev, but he also couldn’t do it. I was the third. I was very flattered because the other people they mentioned are incredible. I realized it was a chance to prove myself.

Did you agree to work for free?

Yes. But they gave me complete artistic freedom because of this. I knew that either I could stay in Almaty and prove myself, or I could go home, work at a factory, forget about film, and live like an ordinary person. My fate was in my hands. The night before filming I even called my mom. I told her I was anxious. I really had a feeling that things were going to change after this job.

And did they change?

Yes! The video gave me a name. After that, everyone was interested in me. Famous directors started following me on social media. They asked me where I came from.

What do you think the magic of this music video comes from?

Probably from the fact that we — Aitore, Ergazy, and I — were all so eager, we really wanted to make something good. And the video actually turned out magical. Generally, after about a month, I start to dislike my own projects, but not this one. This song is about the victims of Soviet repressions, but we wanted to convey this story visually. It all worked out how we imagined it. I was running around with this huge camera, oblivious to everything. I was really tired but satisfied.

Was it a sign from the universe after all?

When I first worked with Aitore on the Sheker music video, a music producer from the Ozen production company called me and said, “Do you believe in the signs of the universe?” I didn’t understand and I asked “What happened?” He said, “Oh nothing, you sent Aitore a showreel this morning, and just today our cameraman disappeared. Are you joining our project or not?” I agreed, and that’s how it all played out.

Which directors from the global stage would you like to work with in the future?

I really like Korean directors, especially the creator of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho. I still haven’t seen his Mickey 17, but I think there will be a lot of cool cinematographic choices. I would be overjoyed to work with him.

Today you are one of the most famous young cameramen in Kazakhstan. Do you get to pick and choose which jobs you take?

Unfortunately not yet. Our industry and economy are still developing. If I sat and waited for a really good screenplay or some special film, I wouldn’t have any work. If I were picky like that, then I’d only have one job per year maximum, and I’m not the only cameraman in the business. There’s Azamat Dulatov, Nursultan Bazarbayev, Yerkebulan Kuanyshbayev, we have a lot of good ones here.

Which cameramen do you perceive as competitors?

You know, I wouldn’t say other Kazakhstanis are my competition, but rather the Western cameramen who work in Hollywood or on big streaming projects. They, of course, don’t know that they have competition in Kazakhstan yet, but I already feel it. Within Kazakhstan, I’m not a fan of the whole rivalry, jealousy thing. I love all of my colleagues and I want to be their friend, not fight them. So my competition isn’t here in Kazakhstan, it’s somewhere out there.

Will you name your rivals then?

Someone like Hoyte van Hoytema [who filmed Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer]. I also really like Roger Deakins [1917, Blade Runner 2049, and No Country For Old Men].

What advice do you have for beginner cameramen? Where should they start? How should they train themselves?

I’d recommend that they begin with analog film. Normally there’s 24 frames, 36 maximum. You film, but you can’t immediately watch it or delete or reformat it, so each frame is precious. You learn not to water everything down but to really frame the shot. You wait for the perfect lighting, composition. That’s how you learn to see the world in a special way. If you want, you can make the task more difficult and choose a theme for your film. For example, you film only red-colored objects, from a red bus to a red dress. And when you develop the film and see that you've got it right, it means you can think systematically. That's how you learn.