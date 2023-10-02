“We want to help Kazakhstan fulfill its green potential”

Mr Docherty, during your visit to Astana, what did your conversations with local officials focus on?

We discussed a range of issues, including our bilateral strategic partnership, global issues like climate change, and the impact of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Now that the UK has left the European Union, we have been negotiating a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (SPCA) as the new foundation for our bilateral relationship. We hope to sign it shortly.

The Agreement sets out the framework for a broad strategic partnership, political dialogue, and close cooperation across a wide range of areas, including foreign policy, security, economy, trade and investment, energy and climate change, education, justice, and human rights.

Who else did you meet during this visit?

During my short visit, I met with NGOs focused on building a strong independent media, and with businesses seeking to invest, including in opportunities such as the ‘Middle Corridor’.

People in business, civil society, and other sectors, including brilliant alumni from British universities, will play a key role in building a fair and prosperous Kazakhstan during the next 30 years. I’m keen to hear their views on how to grow the UK-Kazakhstan strategic partnership, reinforcing some of the key pillars of our relationship over the past 31 years, including business, education, and security cooperation in areas like peacekeeping.

Within the framework of the UK-Kazakhstan Strategic Dialogue, what initiatives did you focus on concretely, especially for what concerns the efforts to counter climate change and to foster peace and stop Russia's war in Ukraine?

We know the huge economic cost that Russia’s war on Ukraine is inflicting on countries around the world, including Kazakhstan, as prices spike and supply chains are disrupted. I am grateful for Kazakhstan’s consistent and principled position in supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and a resolution to the war in line with the principles of the UN Charter. The UK, together with other partners, is determined to give Ukraine the support it needs, for as long as it takes, to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and end this war.

On the fight against climate change, I think the UK has a lot of expertise to offer Kazakhstan to help achieve its Net Zero target by 2060. The UK underwent its own transition from coal. In 15 years we’ve reduced the percentage of coal used to generate electricity from 40% to less than 5%. We’ve grown renewables from less than 5% of electricity generation in 2008 to over 40% now, coming from a mix of wind, solar, bioenergy and hydroelectric energy. We are at the cutting edge of new technologies like hydrogen, and we’ve also shown that energy efficiency is the cheapest investment you can make to reduce emissions.

We want to help Kazakhstan fulfill its green potential, and we’ve been encouraged by its substantial investments in renewable energy sources, its interest in signing up to the Global Methane Pledge, as well as its dedicated efforts in reforestation and afforestation. So called ‘nature based solutions’ are vital elements to help protect water resources and ecosystems.