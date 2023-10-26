“The Caspian Sea Can Have an Impact on the Climate of the Northern Hemisphere”

Koriche: The Caspian Sea is the world’s largest inland lake, yet its designation often sparks confusion, leading to questions about whether it should be classified as a sea or a lake. It can be described as ‘a lake with a notable degree of salinity’. Over the course of days and millennia, the water level of this vast water body has undergone significant fluctuations. These fluctuations have had profound consequences, impacting the livelihoods of coastal communities and influencing industrial development across various sectors, ranging from fisheries to the oil industry. Changes in the Caspian Sea, particularly in the shallow northern part, have implications for coastal communities and conservation of marginal environments at the edge of the lake. This part of the lake is vulnerable to both climatic and anthropogenic influences, which is of particular concern to Kazakhstan, as over one-third of the coastal area within the shallow northern region falls under Kazakhstan's jurisdiction.

We can try to compare the northern part of the Caspian to the case of the Aral Sea, which has experienced a dramatic desiccation over the past century. Although the Caspian Sea might not undergo desiccation on the same scale as the Aral Sea, we should be concerned especially about the northern part.

Caspian Sea level variation is unique in nature and its evolution is complex, with water levels fluctuating from tens to hundreds of meters across various time scales due to the various driving processes and the environmental setting within its closed basin. Besides long term changes, current variations in the Caspian Sea's water level are primarily influenced by changes within the Volga River basin, contributing over 80% of the runoff and evaporation within the lake itself. Additionally, human intervention and tides also play a significant role, with tidal impacts leading to substantial changes in the range of a few centimeters to approximately four meters within a matter of days or weeks, which can pose significant challenges for those constructing industrial infrastructure and other ecosystem services.