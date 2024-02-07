“Are We Exiled? Relokanty? Migrants?”

The umbrella term often used for Russians that have left in the past two years is “relokanty” (“those who moved”, in Russian).

A study by the Center for European Policy Analysis argues that relokanty can be split into four macro-categories.

The first includes journalists, activists, and members of non-governmental organizations. People with a precise political positioning, which is also at the center of their work. This group would number no more than a few thousand.

The second is represented by the urban liberal ‘intelligentsia’, especially academics, perhaps with consolidated relationships with universities, institutes, research centers, and foundations in Europe or the US. They left the country not due to an immediate threat to their safety, but rather in an effort to maintain their intellectual freedom while keeping their academic career.

The third category of relokanty includes managers and senior figures of large companies, banks and enterprises.

The fourth and final category mostly includes those who work in IT: coders, computer engineers, data analysts, and developers, who after the imposition of sanctions by the West would not have been able to continue their work, or who – if employed in Russian companies – can work remotely. This is the largest category, which saw a sharp increase after the announcement of a further military mobilization in September 2022. These categories can often overlap, creating a complex picture.