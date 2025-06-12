Where Would I Go if I Were an Ancient Kazakh?

We traveled to the banks of the Kapchagai reservoirs in the Jetysu region in Kazakhstan’s east, located between water and mountains.

Here, a group of 20 self-labeled “hunters” seek traces of their ancestors in rock carvings across Kazakhstan.

“Watch your step, the snakes might start waking up now, and the rocks might fall. Don’t approach the edge of the cliff. Don’t break off from the group, and keep an eye on each other. Break into groups of three or five. Do not walk alone,” Rafael Khismatullin instructed the group.