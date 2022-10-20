Is Kazakhstan Ready to Withstand a Permanent Inflow of Russians?

Malika Toqmadi, co-founder of the Astana-based public policy research center PaperLab and a doctoral researcher at the University College London, told Vlast that, should the war last for more than a couple of years, the incoming Russians might settle in Kazakhstan.

“If the war ends within a year or so, then we might see the demographic balance go to pre-war levels. If however the conflict persists and the Russian political and economic hardship exacerbates, some of the migrants might choose to stay here long-term. Moreover, there might be other waves depending on the severity and magnitude of the crisis,” Toqmadi said.

Should Russia stay the course and continue a war that is antagonizing most of its diplomatic and trade partners, as highlighted in a UN General Assembly vote last week, the long-term consequences are poised to create socio-economic imbalances in the country.

This scenario could lead to further outbound migration, according to Rakhimbek Abdrakhmanov, head of the Center for Political and Economic Research.

“We believe that in 2022-2023 Russia will experience further socio-economic and political destabilization caused by the oil embargoes, new sanctions, and the effects of sanctions already in place. The future macroeconomic policy of Russia is still unclear, and this determines the flow of migrants in the long run,” the economist told Vlast.

Among the Russians who stayed, since the beginning of the war in February, around 80,000 have received a work permit in Kazakhstan, but the statistics on how many among these have found permanent jobs are unreliable.

An Emotional Rollercoaster for Local Residents

Shocked and horrified by the war, most local Kazakhstanis have welcomed the incoming Russians, as they hope that fewer Russians joining active combat could weaken the military operation by the aggressor in this conflict.

Solidarity with Ukrainians was strong and evident since the beginning of the war in February, with one of the largest urban demonstrations in Almaty.

On March 6, around 1,500 people gathered in Kazakhstan's largest city, calling for peace, draped in Ukrainian flags.

Aversion towards the war has grown in the following months, exacerbated by a flurry of Russian propaganda targeted against Kazakhstan.

At the same time, pro-Ukrainian solidarity and anti-war pushback against Russia created an inner tension towards the incoming Russian draft dodgers. On the one hand, they were seen as escaping the war, while on the other hand, they became the symbol of an oppressive and warmongering regime.

People in Kazakhstan rejoiced and showed support towards the most active layers of the Russian population that demonstrated against the war. According to Toqmadi, the gendered aspect of the exodus from Russia should be studied further.

“There is a considerable share of women among the migrants. Moreover, in the coming months, we can expect more women from Russia crossing the border. They will follow their husbands, who had left first, in haste,” Toqmadi said.