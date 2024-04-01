The Mass Murder near Moscow Sparks Backlash Against Central Asians in Russia

The Crocus Attack

On the evening of March 22, in the Crocus City concert hall in the Moscow region, a handful of militants carried out a terrorist attack, killing at least 144 people and injuring around 550. According to Russian authorities, when the security forces arrived, the militants had already managed to escape.

A few people later detained in the Bryansk region, near the border with Belarus and Ukraine, were identified as part of the group that carried out the attack.

The Russian media first alleged that the group came from Ingushetia, a region in the North Caucasus, and then pointed to migrants from Tajikistan. The mugshots that circulated online after the attack were soon dismissed by Tajikistan’s ministry of foreign affairs, which said those citizens were living in Tajikistan at the time.

Russian security forces published videos that displayed of torture and violence against detainees. Among the detainees, four people were indicated as Tajik nationals. Footage from the courtroom showed them with bruises and bandages covering signs of torture. One of them had their ear cut off during detention. Another was in a state of shock and could not walk or open his eyes. Shamsidin Fariduni, another detainee was electrocuted after having confessed to the camera that he had carried out the attack for 500,000 rubles. Three other people from Tajikistan and one from Kyrgyzstan were later arrested in connection with the attack.

While the Islamic State - Khorasan Province claimed responsibility for the attack, some Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, pointed to Ukraine, alleging that the Kyiv government was going to help the attackers find shelter had they managed to flee Russia.

Deputies in the Duma, Russia’s parliament, called for the establishment of a visa regime for all Tajik citizens and for sentencing the alleged perpetrators of the attack with the death penalty.