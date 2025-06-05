Renewable Energy Cost Is No Longer an Issue Across Central Asia

In the past decade, renewable energy has developed in the region beyond the traditional hydropower use in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where hydroelectric plants produce more than 75% and 92% of the electricity respectively.

In both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, countries that heavily relied on fossil fuels for electricity generation, the rate of renewable energy generation is growing, sparking the interest of foreign investors as well as promoting the idea of regional cooperation.

IRENA’s Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia (APRECA) was unveiled last year at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Central Asian countries are exploring ways to increase the use of renewable energy to address the rising demand for energy, diversify their energy mix, support economic growth and meet climate objectives,” the document said.