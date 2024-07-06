Mi You, documenta-institut: “In Kazakhstan, a Curator Can Play The Role of Social Mediator”

But why are we lacking such permanent platforms for curators here? They always pop up for a short period.

I think there are some structural factors. You don't have a big infrastructure, either public or private, to support art and culture. Again, proportionally saying, in Europe there's too much of it. There are 20 museums in the German city of Kassel, which is quite small. Without infrastructure and without public funding, private donors, NGO money, and foreign institutions it's too difficult to operate.

I worked, for example, in Indonesia where there was very little public money in the beginning too. So, what do you do? You go to the foreign NGOs and development aid agencies. You discuss with them over a 20-year timeline, you look at their intentions, their plans to boost a sense of community and participation, and then you have a very particular kind of art that is produced by that kind of funding. Is it a good thing? I don't know. I try not to give a judgment. But it's also interesting to see that after 25 years the national government in Indonesia is now stepping in. And the government supports art which is largely not critical. So, there are tradeoffs.

We must understand that the infrastructural conditions are important. Right now it seems to be an interesting time, because you have YEMAA; you have Tselinny, with whom I work; and the Almaty Museum of Art, which I also know quite well.

Right now it feels like there is a really energetic environment, in which you can develop in many different ways, you can have proper museology, archival work, and interpretations of the 1990s-2000s, and a reinterpretation of the socialist period.

YEMAA’s initiative is really important because they are working outside the country’s core (Almaty or Astana) where most of the art activities take place. Given that the project is temporary, what was your aim? Did you just want to create a space for interaction of participants from several parts of the country, or is there something more?

One of the reasons I was drawn to this course was precisely because YEMAA is outside the artistic core of the country.

I get asked similar questions when I'm working in China or in Germany. Even in Germany I worked in small cities, including during my 100-day work at Documenta in Kassel. Except for the Shanghai Biennale, the same was in China. There are so many kinds of artists and professionals: some come from small cities with no representation, while some others are showcased at big international museum shows like Art Basel. It’s almost as if there were parallel realities. And the question is how do you bring them together, and make sure that they can learn from each other.

I think YEMAA managed to do it by pulling in quite a diverse group of aspiring curators. It's good that not all of them are coming from a curating background. There's someone who is a journalist, or music producer, or even a school teacher. The school teacher actually comes from Western Kazakhstan and has a project aimed at children.

The crucial thing is that there should be no hierarchy in saying whose knowledge or whose art is worthier. Knowledge and art should not be put in a rank, we should rather make different access to knowledge equally valid. Of course, a person who lives by a river which then flows into the Caspian Sea has knowledge that people elsewhere do not have. One local artist mentioned that the language that people speak there was more poetic and fluid, having the quality of a river. And when she comes to Almaty, she feels that people are very proper because there are mountains and very stable forms of existence, in a metaphysical sense. This very beautiful, and such things you can only get if you are speaking and thinking with someone from there, and letting that local expression come to form.

And how did you arrange this course? Did you mix up some hard skills with humanities or did you rather focus on something specific?

We had some clusters of topics, such as a very quick walk-through of the history of curating and infrastructural conditions for western and non-western contexts. And then we had something around collective processes and curating social relations, or curating as a form of activism. And then we talked about working with non-art actors, as well as what it means to work with power or private capital. A lot of the course was actually more about the participants’ concerns and issues, and how they stumbled in the work, and how we can address that.

How can such a small-scale, yet significant project affect the art environment in the near future? It seems that the task of the project wasn't to create a system of production and reproduction of curators, but rather making local art actors more cooperative.

Yes, this is a very good way of putting it. I think the self understanding of the curators is more of a catalyst. While your things are already there, the chemical process is not happening yet. But, if you go in, and you weave certain narratives together, all of a sudden people see a different problem or look at a question differently. People discover something in each other that they have not discovered before.

Creators can become this catalyst, and they can do this ideally wherever they are. Again, this teacher from Western Kazakhstan, I think she can very well bring this curatorial thinking into her daily job. And her students will capture something. You don't have to call it art, and of course it will be good for people in the art world to also see this and recognize this. These kinds of projects can be done in other ways in other places. It's good that these projects are popping up here and there and that over time you contribute to a very beautiful picture of a caring society.