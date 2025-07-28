Zhuldyz Saulebekova: “Our Country Is Ready To Battle Air Pollution”

How can the city combat this issue?

We need to decentralize. Because those living in Almaty region travel to Almaty, but if they could have their own infrastructure nearby, like schools and medical centers, they wouldn’t have to travel from one part of the city to the other as often.

How does Almaty Air Initiative fit into the city’s battle against air pollution?

We push for both regulation and awareness. We set up meetings with government officials, stakeholders, and businesses to explain to them which regulations we need. These changes are vital so that entities like factories and enterprises can take accountability.

And changing awareness is not just making people understand that pollution is dangerous for their health. It’s also about encouraging them to push for and accept these new reforms. For example, I recently met with the Almaty mayor and discussed the possibility of establishing a low emission zone, which would be a quite unpopular decision. That means that if you enter the city and your car is highly pollutive, you have to pay a fee.

And imagine you have these people who have very low awareness and don't care about air pollution. They have other things to care about. Of course their reaction will be like, what? I'm not going to pay.

So without campaigning, without explaining to people why this is needed, the measure won’t work. For this reason we agreed that we could create a strategy where we would approach audiences with a clear message for why this is all happening. Without this, it's not going to work.

So how does Almaty’s air pollution problem compare to other Central Asian cities?

If we compare it to other Central Asian cities, I would say it's pretty different from [Kyrgyzstan’s capital] Bishkek. There, we still have the same top three or four sources of pollution and the number one problem is residential heating. Because there, even new private houses have separate boiler rooms and burn coal for heating. They also have a very similar geographical location to Almaty, and they have many old cars, another issue we have in common