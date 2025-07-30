Kazakhstan’s Mountain Cluster Under the Spotlight Again

For more than two decades, activists have challenged several attempts to build a ski resort at Kok Zhailau, a valley by the mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. Now, the government plans to greenlight fresh development projects.

A 2005 plan to build private ski resorts in Kok Zhailau was met with strong public backlash over environmental concerns and lack of government transparency in planning. The 2015 financial crisis halted the project, but in 2017 construction company Capital Partners announced their new, scaled-back proposal for a ski resort.

Opponents declared victory in 2019 when President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that he would forbid development in Kok Zhailau, acknowledging expert’s disapproval of the project.