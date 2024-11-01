Shells From India Reach Ukraine via Italy

Italian (In)Transparency

By law, the Italian government must send to Parliament every year an account of import, export, and transit of military materials. The latest one for 2023 spans over 2,000 pages and includes attachments from several ministries and government agencies (from the ministry of foreign affairs to the customs authority). While detailed, the report does not include the specific classification of the weapons and ammunition involved in the trade.

Some hints included in the latest report, however, became crucial data points for understanding the entire trade chain. First, Italy authorized exports for a record value in two key military categories: €897 million for “munitions” (including howitzer, mortar, and field gun rounds) and €1.1 billion for “bombs” (including torpedoes and rockets).

Second, Italy’s imports from India of military supplies skyrocketed in 2023 to €111 million, compared to a few million euros annually in previous years. India, one of the world’s largest importers of military equipment, mostly sources its supplies from Russia and France, according to the latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

But there is one particular company that has gained from an import-export scheme in the conflict in Ukraine. Before 2022, MES, the Rome-based company, held export licenses for up to €7.5 million and minimal import licenses. In 2022-2023, however, it was granted permission to import and export military supplies worth several hundred million euros.

The value of the goods that MES put to market more than doubled in 2022 to €77.3 million, compared to the previous year. In 2023, the trend continued, as output doubled again to €144.6 million. Revenues also soared from €7.3 million in 2021 to €32 million in 2023.

On August 25, 2022, as Draghi was leaving office ahead of Parliamentary elections, the Department for Arms Control (UAMA in its Italian acronym) authorized MES to export up to 125,000 empty or partially empty 155 mm howitzer rounds. According to customs data, MES only exported 18,215 units, to Slovakia (57%) and to Spain (43%).

The quantity of authorized 155 mm rounds represented 93% of the value of the licenses that the Italian government had granted to MES in 2022.

The following year, the Italian government approved even more consistent licenses for MES. It was authorized to sell 385,124 155 mm rounds, more than three times than the year before. MES was also able to obtain a license to import 212,714 rounds, of which it effectively imported 131,618 units.

This time, however, MES was able to export larger quantities: it sold 178,431 rounds (of which 111,113 empty shells) abroad, almost ten times more than the previous year.

Essentially, as explained in the investigation, MES functioned as a hub through which ammunition was traded from India to Slovakia, and further to Ukraine.