Kazakhstan’s Oil Workers Face the End of TCO Expansion

Most of the thousands of jobs that the FGP created were temporary positions. As post-construction operations began, the number of permanent jobs will amount to only around 1,000 positions, according to the company.

“Today the project has finished. So TCO started planned layoffs. Around 72,000 people have already been laid off. All contractors have been released,” minister of energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov told Vlast.

This raises several important questions: Should we expect mass unemployment? Will oilfield service companies go out of business? And how much will unemployment grow in the Atyrau region and western Kazakhstan in general? Will this cause more labor protests?

In response to Vlast’s inquiry, TCO said that the company “will not comment on the details regarding human resources and industrial operations.”

The minister of labor and social protection Svetlana Zhapukova told Vlast that there are no mass layoffs at oilfield service companies: “The plan for 2025 [is to cut] about 4,600 people. We already know where some of their next jobs will be and who will be apply for benefits. There won’t be any tension.”

However, Yedil Uzakbai, deputy chairman of the Atyrau branch of the national labor union said the opposite: Workers are indeed facing mass layoffs. This is happening because there are no equivalent positions for most of them in the Tengiz oil field.

“According to our figures, only 10-20,000 workers will remain on the site. And Kazakhstan’s oil industry no longer has major investment plans to absorb the laid off workers. In other fields, the job market is also oversaturated and local governments require that local personnel be prioritized in the hiring process,” he explained.