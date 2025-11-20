Central Asian Diplomacy Embraces Azerbaijan

Last weekend, Central Asian leaders gathered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the seventh Consultative Meeting of heads of state, an annual summit dedicated to advancing regional political cooperation.

As in past years, the summit delivered several economic and diplomatic pledges, from launching a “Made in Central Asia” brand to jointly backing Kyrgyzstan’s run for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat, as well as setting a goal to boost interregional trade from $11 billion to $20 billion.

This year, however, in what Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev labelled a “historic” development, Central Asian states also agreed to welcome Azerbaijan to the cooperational forum as a full member, having attended the previous two meetings in a guest capacity.

“The decision to add Azerbaijan to the group is indeed significant as it shows how CA is embracing the idea of moving from regionalism to transregionalism to broader Eurasia,” said Filippo Costa Buranelli, senior lecturer in International Relations at the University of St. Andrews. “The message underlying this decision is that Central Asia is done with solving its own internal issues.”