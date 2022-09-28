Kyrgyz Residents still Shocked after Tajikistan’s Attack

Besides people in tears, however, there was also disappointments on the terms of the final agreement between the two governments on the management of the border zones.

“An angry crowd had gathered at the Presidential Representative Office in Batken. They were unhappy with the land agreements made between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,” Dale recounted.

A four-day conflict

Initially, the two sides exchanged gunfire, leading to casualties and damages on both sides. But according to sources on the ground, the following days the Tajik army entered Kyrgyz territory and went after military and civilian logistical centers.

On September 17, the shelling of the town of Batken and the display of a Tajik flag over a school were seen as a major act of aggression against Kyrgyzstan. The day before, presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rakhmon of Tajikistan met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan.

As they spent days side-by-side in Samarkand during the conflict, observers thought that Japarov and Rakhmon could swiftly reach an agreement for a ceasefire and bring the dispute to the diplomatic table.

Instead, ceasefire agreements were repeatedly broken, the shelling persisted, and the death toll continued to rise. Dozens of casualties were reported on both sides.

Notoriously difficult to decipher, the Tajik media engaged in a haphazard propaganda campaign, by creating Telegram channels to sway public opinion. These channels published Russian language content copy-pasted from Kyrgyz sources and edited to show that Kyrgyzstan struck first.

The disinformation campaign also involved the Tajik ministry of foreign affairs which outlined a partial report of the events on its website and was promptly de-bunked by its Kyrgyz counterpart.