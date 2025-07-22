Kazakhstan's Mining Industry Sees Growing Abuse

Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a nonprofit watchdog focusing on corporate responsibility, published today a report on growing allegations of human and labor rights violations in the mining sector in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Kazakhstan was singled-out as one of the countries with the most allegations.

From worker deaths to environmental inspections, researchers at Business & Human Rights Resource Centre found 43 instances in which allegations of violations could have resulted in personal harm or serious pollution.

Most cases concerned mining projects involved in the extraction of critical raw materials, such as copper, zinc, iron, and lead, as well as uranium, chromium, and titanium.

In addition, Business & Human Rights Resource Centre researchers note that the cases selected for the 2024 report had increased by 23% compared to the average of the five previous years (2019-2023).

“Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Serbia recorded more allegations of abuse in 2024 than during the previous five years combined,” the report stated.

As demand for transition minerals in the region grows, there seem to be more human rights and environmental allegations, according to Ella Skybenko, a senior researcher at Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.

“The reason that we are seeing larger numbers is because the number of abuses are increasing, not because they are more frequently reported. We have been using the same methodology for years,” Skybenko told Vlast in an interview.

Overall, the research identified 270 alleged violations across 13 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Russia was featured in more than one-third of all allegations.