The Week in Kazakhstan: Going Solo

Other Government News

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the new tax code into law on July 18. The changes, including a new VAT rate of 16% and progressive individual income tax rates, will be effective from 1 January 2026.

On July 16, Tokayev also signed into law a number of legal amendments that introduce criminal liability for forced marriages and stalking. Coercion into marriage, if violent, could result in up to seven years in prison. Stalking could result in fines or up to 50 days in jail.

During a government meeting on July 15, minister of finance Madi Takiyev said that Kazakhstan's public debt had reached 31.9 trillion tenge ($60 billion, or 21.1% of GDP) as of July 1. In the past six months, public debt has increased by 40 billion tenge ($75 million), which were used to finance the budget deficit and to pay off previous loans.

The ministry of science proposed on July 14 amendments to the law on citizenship regarding the knowledge of Kazakh language. Foreigners who wish to obtain Kazakh citizenship must score at least 36 points on the language test, 15 points in the history test and nine points in a test of constitutional knowledge. The plan is to lower the language threshold to 15 points and raise the minimum for constitutional knowledge to 20.

The ministry of education said on July 17 that all educational organizations will have to follow the Adal Azamat program from the next academic year. This new standard fits the presidential goal is to educate honest and hardworking citizens and will be mandatory for private schools for the first time. Justice, hard work, and patriotism will be among the key topics in the curriculum.

The ministry of finance said on July 14 that four border checkpoints had undergone modernization. The checkpoints Kalzhat and Alakol on the border with China, and Kaplanbek and Atameken on the border with Uzbekistan were equipped with high-tech scanners and automated inspection systems. The measure could reduce wait time to 30 minutes, according to the government, which plans to upgrade five more checkpoints on the border with China, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.