A Cold Welcome

Sarsenbai argues that the prospect of being uprooted from a familiar environment and parachuted into harsh, Russian-speaking regions, “is a betrayal of our people, who are still not provided good conditions for their return after 30 years.”

For decades, newcomers have also been the target of accusations of unrest from political elites.

After the mass protests of January, the blame was not too far from falling on them again, according to Sarsenbai. “In 2011, Timur Kulibayev (the son-in-law of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev - ed.) said that protesters in Zhanaozen were mostly returnees. And after the January Events also, some suggested the disorder was mostly caused by returnees. Why are they saying this? Where are the proofs? These accusations are just aimed at hiding the real political decision not to welcome them anymore.”

In the oil town of Zhanaozen, in the western region of Mangistau, security forces suppressed an eight-month strike by shooting against the oil workers in the square on Independence Day in 2011. A decade later, in January this year, after a nationwide protest reached Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered its security forces to “shoot without warning” in an effort to quell the urban violence.

The only place to go

For anthropologists Zarina Mukanova, of the Max Planck Institute, and Rune Steenberg, of Palacky University, "the Oralman were actually seen as models and important contributors, admired to have retained the Kazakh culture and language more thoroughly than those in Kazakhstan. Yet, at the same time, the colonial stigma of backwardness and lack of development brought about by the Russians throughout the century before also came to be attributed to the oralman."

Returnees have kept feeling a weight of stigma on their shoulders. The weight is all the heavier as it appears to be increased by the authorities to fulfill their agenda and legitimize repression.

While laws are getting harsher on repatriates, Kazakhstan is no longer such an alien environment as it once was for returnees. “Now things are better, Kazakh language is more widespread even in the city and information about repatriation is more widely available. When I came, the only assistance came from our own acquaintances'', Yrysbek admits.

Among the first to return from China in the 1990s, Yrysbek expected hardships but was determined to call Kazakhstan home.

“By sending me here my parents sensed that there is no future for Kazakhs in China and the only future that we have as Kazakhs is in Kazakhstan. They sent me here with big hopes and dreams.”

Their hunch was right. In the 2000s, the pressure on minorities in Xinjiang started to increase, according to Human Rights Watch. Now thousands of Kazakhs along with Uyghurs are being detained in so-called reeducation camps in Xinjiang, according to another Human Rights Watch report.



Last week, the UN Human Rights Council voted against a motion to debate a landmark report on abuses in China’s Xinjiang region against Uyghurs and other Turkic communities, including hundreds of thousands of Kazakhs. For the latter, narrowing the opportunities to resettle in Kazakhstan could turn into a life sentence.