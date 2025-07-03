“Khasen and Zhamilya”: The First Film About Kazakh Life in China

Leaving a Mark

Wu Yonggang had the rare gift of discovering new talent. One of these talents was Farida Sharipova. Today she is well-known for her prolific theatrical career, memorable roles in film, and her Kazakh-language dubbing of foreign films. In 1980, she was named People’s Artist of the Soviet Union. She married Idris Nogajbayev, who won the same award two years after her.

Less is known about Abylai Tugelbayev, who played Khasen. We met with his son, Marat Tugelbayev, who is also an artist and lives in Pavlodar. Marat said that his father had a multifaceted personality. He worked in the county of Ghulja in the local theater and studied in the theatrical academy in Harbin, China. His mother also took part in “Khasen and Zhamilya” as an extra. Marat’s parents worked in the Ghulja theater until 1956, when they decided to return to their homeland. After spending two years in the eastern town of Ayagoz, where Marat was born, the family moved to the nearby city of Semipalatinsk. There Abylai Tugelbayev worked in the Abai Theater.

“We were always on tour. At five, I was invited to the theater. Baiten Omarov was there. He had been in many films, but his best-known role was the doctor Badmayev in ‘Agony’ [Sergey Klimov’s 1981 film]. Omarov asked me: ‘Don’t you want to be in the show?’ I remember that next to the Abai Theater was the ‘Rodina’ movie theater where they sold ice cream. I told him, ‘only if you buy me two scoops,’” Marat laughed.