Kazakhstan’s Broken Internet

STS, the technical department of the Committee for National Security, said it recorded around 20 million cyberattacks in September. In a statement, STS claims to have used the local Cybershield protection system to repel malicious traffic and malware. The government believes that the attacks are linked to the elections, scheduled for November 20.

Plausible Deniability

Restricting access to “problematic” websites is one of the most common methods of internet censorship, said Baurzhan Rakhmetov, assistant professor at the International School of Economics at KazGUU University in Astana. If the government believes that independent resources or opposition sites, as well as certain social media users, could incite popular rallies or demonstrations, they can become the targets of cyberattacks.

“In Kazakhstan, websites are blocked all the time, and in a systematic way. Restricting websites or jamming internet connection has been an established practice for at least two decades. In 2000, when only around 1% of Kazakhstanis had access to the internet, one news websites that published articles about corruption scandals related to the country’s leadership was blocked. Since then, the authorities have monitored internet publications and restricted freedom in the cyberspace,” Rakhmetov told Vlast.

Around election time, as the population becomes more active, website blocking increases.

“This is common practice around the world, not just in Kazakhstan. At the time of elections, internet failures and lack of access to social media are not accidental: The authorities closely monitor online content that could spread unwelcome information. We saw this dynamic unfold during the June 2019 presidential elections and shortly before the parliamentary elections of 2021. During this presidential campaign, we are seeing the same,” the political scientist added.

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) are among the most common cyberattacks in Kazakhstan, according to official data. Attackers use bots to flood a website with requests, essentially clogging access and causing its “collapse.” This practice is simple to implement and difficult to prevent, which makes them a common measure that states use to censor media, journalists, and politicians, Rakhmetov said.