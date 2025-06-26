Was the Proposal of a Nuclear Consortium in Kazakhstan Just a Sham?

The Decision

In mid-June, the Atomic Energy Agency announced that Rosatom would lead a consortium of companies building the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and did not mention anything about the role that the other foreign companies that applied to the project could play.

Observers were not surprised: Since the early phase of discussion regarding the NPP, the probability of a Russian participation was high. The decision of explicitly selecting only Rosatom put an end to the government's purported plan of ​​​​balancing interests by inviting companies from four countries to the construction.

Following the referendum on the construction of the NPP, held in the fall of 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that a consortium would be put in charge of construction. In early 2025, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, Électricité de France, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power were included in the shortlist of vendors.

The president also added that a state-owned company from Kazakhstan would become the general operator of the consortium. The remaining companies were to submit technical and commercial proposals, indicating the estimated cost of construction, implementation timeframes, financing model, as well as a roadmap to sourcing equipment and construction workers locally.